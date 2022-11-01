New Mexico Solar Group expects to hire up to five new employees soon after receiving state training funds.
The company that operates in several cities in the state and has been in Roswell since 2019 was awarded $63,170 from the Job Training Incentive Program Board on Oct. 14, with $61,920 to be used to reimburse the company for a portion of wages while the new employees are being trained.
The remaining amount is for auditing fees.
The funding comes from the state through the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
Pennington Carter, human resources manager, said that job applications are being reviewed now and will continue over the next few months. He added that the company has about six months to hire the new people.
“Since our last JTIP project, we have been solidifying our presence in Roswell and really getting our team there situated,” Carter said. “Now we feel like we have that presence established, so we are just looking to grow in that region. Our sales have taken off in the area, so we trying to make sure our operations team can keep up.”
He said that demand for home, office and government building solar installations in the eastern portion of New Mexico and the Roswell area is growing.
The company intends to hire a project manager with a wage range of $20 to $25 an hour, a solar electrician with a wage range of $30 to $35 an hour and up to three solar installers, which pays from $17.50 to $22.50 an hour. The company also pays benefits and provides paid time off.
Carter said that the Roswell operations of the company has nine employees.
“The employees we do have there, the majority of them, were hired on under a prior JTIP project,” Carter said. “They are going to be doing a lot of training for the solar guys and the project manager.”
Statewide the company has 115 employees and another 30 or so contractors, Carter said. It has installed about 2,000 systems since it opened in 2015 and has other offices in Albuquerque, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, El Paso and Alamogordo.
Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., supported the company's JTIP application at the board meeting. Statewide, New Mexico Solar Group has received five JTIP awards, returning the funds on one awarded in 2019 when, according to Carter, it decided that it was not yet prepared for the training funds and all it entailed.
Espiritu said that, in addition to the employment opportunities the company brings to the area, the company works closely with Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, funding scholarships to train people to enter the solar industry.
According to Find Energy, a research and data site, New Mexico generates about 4.87% of its electrical power from solar.
