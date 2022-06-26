District director for Special Olympics, for the Roswell community, Perry McCreary, spoke to the Sunrise Optimist Club recently. He talked about the inner workings of the Special Olympics program and explained that it is a year-round organization. If they are not competing they are practicing to compete in many different sports. Special Olympics is not just for people with Down Syndrome, it is for anyone with a disability.
McCreary said the most pressing need for Special Olympics is a partner for each participant. The Special Olympics group is headed to Farmington in July for several different sporting events. Each participant has to raise $300 to be able to go. They put on car washes and other fundraisers.
McCreary has been working with the organization for several years. They hope to send two softball teams and five golf teams, and more, to Farmington if funds allow.