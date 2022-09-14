A local businesswoman is collecting signatures and remembrances in honor of Queen Elizabeth II with the plan to forward them to Buckingham Palace.
“People can come sign until 4 p.m. Friday,” said Karen Perry, the owner of Hekate's Cave Metaphysical Gift Shop at 204 N. Main St. “If there is enough interest, we will keep it up for another week after the funeral.”
She said the intention is to forward the condolences and well wishes to the palace as a bound book or as a “professionally made subject-specific card.”
Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realms since February 1952, passed away Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at age 96. Her funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time in Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, Sept. 19. It is expected to be livestreamed and can be viewed at about 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Perry said that Queen Elizabeth II is indisputably a major figure in modern history, regardless of what people think of her personally. Perry herself said she didn't always agree with her, but she respected her compassion, service and sense of duty. She added that her mother was an even more ardent admirer.
“She made it socially acceptable to become a working mom when it was unheard of,” Perry said. “Her motto was, 'I serve,' and that is exactly what she did.”
Perry has operated her "international gift shop focusing on culture and spirituality" on North Main Street for three years and she has been running the store in Roswell for five years.
Neither Perry nor a MainStreet Roswell representative were immediately aware of any other downtown store participating in a similar activity.