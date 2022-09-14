20220913-RathbunFamily.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Anastasia Rathbun, a new Roswell resident who moved here with her family from Austin, adds her name and some words in memory of Queen Elizabeth II to a booklet on Monday afternoon at a downtown store. With her are husband Chriss and daughter Elizabeth.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A local businesswoman is collecting signatures and remembrances in honor of Queen Elizabeth II with the plan to forward them to Buckingham Palace.

“People can come sign until 4 p.m. Friday,” said Karen Perry, the owner of Hekate's Cave Metaphysical Gift Shop at 204 N. Main St. “If there is enough interest, we will keep it up for another week after the funeral.”