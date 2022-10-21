All it could take is “just one hit” for vaping to turn fatal.
The potentially serious dangers of vaping — whether of nicotine, cannabis, synthetic drugs, illegal substances or a combination of these — is being shared with Chaves County students by a man with first-hand experience treating the bad outcomes experienced by youth and sometimes bearing the duty of telling parents their children have died.
Chad Curry, a paramedic with 26 years in emergency medical services and now affiliated with the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, is touring Chaves County schools to tell students about the potential dangers of vaping in the hopes that some will stop and will encourage others to do so.
“We are seeing more and more kids who are sick and dying and getting lung transplants and having a lot of big issues at a very young age,” he said during a Thursday morning presentation in the Goddard High School gymnasium.
Approximately 1,200 Goddard students were expected to hear the message Thursday.
Curry has been giving the vaping education presentations for about five years in New Mexico and Texas. He is on a talking tour to area high schools and the National Guard Youth Challenge Academy this week as part of Red Ribbon Month, a youth drug education program funded locally by the Chaves County DWI Program and the donations it receives.
Next week he will talk to Chaves County middle school students. Red Ribbon Week during the last week of October will include different drug education and prevention programs in local elementary schools, said Diane Taylor, DWI Program coordinator.
“There is a not a school in the area that does not have a problem with vaping,” Taylor said.
Goddard Assistant Principal Leslea Tivis agreed that she has heard and been aware of students at schools falling out of chairs and having to be taken for medical care by ambulance because of vaping. The devices are easy to conceal even when they are regular vape pens, but they also can come in deceptive designs, looking like writing pens or the drawstrings of hoodies.
According to research presented by Curry, while the ingredients used in ordinary vapes can be harmless, they become irritants or toxins when heated, which can lead to lung infections, collapsed lungs and “popcorn” lungs.
Many teens have required ventilators, Curry said, and even teens and young adults have received lung transplants after years of regular vaping. When people are sold vapes containing synthetic drugs or fentanyl, “just one hit” has caused death.
While vaping was the focus of most of his talk, Curry also gave some information about brain injuries that have been documented from drug use, regardless of how the drugs were consumed.
Symptoms include memory loss, poor concentration, learning difficulties and problems affecting moods, self-control or attention spans.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in nine high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days in 2021. The rate was one in 35 students for middle schools.
An August 2022 report by the New Mexico Department of Health, based on surveys, states that about 27% of youth in ninth to 12th grades report using cannabis, about 4% have used cocaine, about 11% have misused prescription drugs and about 3% have used methamphetamines or heroin.
Curry said if he can help just one student, he thinks his presentation has been effective, and he has heard that several students from an online presentation at Roswell High School asked about how to stop vaping.
In New Mexico, teens ages 13 to 17 can text 873373 to contact the Live Vape Free program. Adults can contact 1-800-QUIT-NOW for help in stopping nicotine use. Several different resources exist regarding drug abuse help, including the 1-800-662-4375 hotline of the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
People also can contact the 24/7 New Mexico Crisis and Access Line, 1-855-662-7474 for information on counseling, resources or treatment.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.