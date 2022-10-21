20221021-ChadCurry.jpg

Chad Curry, a paramedic in Lubbock, Texas, talks to Goddard High School students Thursday about the dangers of vaping and drug use. He is making presentations at Chaves County middle schools and high schools as part of Red Ribbon Month.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

All it could take is “just one hit” for vaping to turn fatal.

The potentially serious dangers of vaping — whether of nicotine, cannabis, synthetic drugs, illegal substances or a combination of these — is being shared with Chaves County students by a man with first-hand experience treating the bad outcomes experienced by youth and sometimes bearing the duty of telling parents their children have died.