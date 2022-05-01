Imagine having to shake a container for an hour to turn cream into butter or to grind corn into fine grains for bread.
Local public and private school fourth-graders had a chance to try out some of the ways their ancestors lived this week during tours of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Museum and Archive Building and through some interactive demonstrations about what life was like for people during the 1800s and early 1900s.
An 1860s chuckwagon owned by “Cactus John” and Sharon Drusedum of the Lonely Goat Ranch near Roswell also was part of the living history lesson, as Cactus John shared his knowledge about chuckwagons and the cattlemen who used them. Students could later explore the wagon themselves.
Historical Society Executive Director Amy Davis Tellez estimated that about 800 fourth graders participated this year. The tours and demonstrations led by Tellez and volunteers are typically held each year, probably dating back to around the time the society was founded in 1976. The tours resumed this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and related crowd restrictions paused them for a couple of years.
Students said they were enjoying what they were learning, and teachers said the tours and demonstrations were informative and entertaining enhancements to history texts.
“In fourth grade, they have New Mexico history,” said Gateway teacher Cheryl Anderson. “So this goes great with what we are teaching them and reinforces the lessons in a fun and interesting way.”
A tour of the 1912 home that serves as the museum offered a glimpse into the types of furnishings, fashions, toys and appliances used as New Mexico was entering statehood. In addition to working with the corn milling and dairy demonstrations in the Archive Building, students could grind apples into cider and learned about everyday household tools, utensils and apparel used more than a century ago.