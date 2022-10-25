An officer with a Roswell-based materials trucking company expects that the cleanup of an asphalt emulsion spill at Jaybird Canyon in the Gila National Forest will be completed this week.
Dane Marley, CEO of R. Marley LLC, said that the company estimates that about 1,700 gallons of non-toxic materials were spilled when one of its trailers delivering road materials for the New Mexico Department of Transportation on State Highway 15 came to a narrow portion of the road, went on the shoulder, which “gave way a bit,” causing the trailer to fall on its side. Marley said about 30% of the leakage is water.
According to the state, the location is north of Pinos Altos.
The company has hired environmental remediation and regulatory consultants for the cleanup and is also working with various state and federal agencies, which are providing expertise about the wildlife, vegetation, soils and waters in the area and are ensuring that the cleanup is completed.
“We've been on site cleaning up for the last several weeks,” Marley said. “We anticipate being done this week.”
Nobody was injured in the Sept. 26 accident, Marley said, and the New Mexico Environment Department confirmed in an Oct. 21 news release that its staff with the Hazardous Waste Bureau determined that the asphalt-emulsion mix is “not a hazard to public health.”
Marley added that the materials do not represent a danger to wildlife, either. He described the spilled mixture as asphalt, pine oil and water.
State officials do intend to test the inside of the tanker for petroleum chemicals to determine if those chemicals also could have been released, which might require additional remediation efforts.
The Environment Department also has issued a “notice of noncompliance” to R. Marley LLC, alleging that the company did not properly notify the department when the accident first occurred, delaying state response until Oct. 4.
Marley said his company did, in fact, immediately contact state agencies.
“We identified NMDOT, the New Mexico State Police Department and a tow company as soon as it happened,” Marley said.
Marley said the company does not want to blame other agencies, but added the company was not informed that it needed to contact the Environment Department directly. Now the company is aware, he said, that the Environment Department expects direct and immediate notification.
“We will work with the state on resolving that complaint,” he said. “At R. Marley, we have learned that we need to go straight to the NMED.”
The Environment Department said it will work with both the NMDOT and the Public Safety Department, which oversees the State Police, to update procedures related to reporting spills.
The state is also working with the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New Mexico Game and Fish and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to monitor the cleanup.
R. Marley LLC specializes in transporting solid waste, oilfield materials, and construction and road materials.
The Gila National Forest in southwest New Mexico covers about 3 million acres in Catron and Grant counties and includes several town and cities. The U.S Forest Service has its main office for the forest in Silver City. According to the state Environment Department, Jaybird Canyon is part of stream system that includes Meadow Creek and Sapillo Creek. Sapillo Creek connects to the Gila River.
State officials said the creeks are “waters of the state with protections established for aquatic life, wildlife habitat, livestock watering, irrigation and recreational contact.”
