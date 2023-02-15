Aron Balok and A.J. Olsen at PVACD board meeting

Aron Balok, superintendent of the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, and A.J. Olsen, a lawyer for the district, participate in a Tuesday board meeting at district offices.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A regional water conservation district has agreed to lease some water to the town of Dexter in the interest of “health, welfare and public safety.”

The matter now moves to Dexter's mayor and town council to see if they will accept an agreement approved Tuesday morning by the five members of the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors.