A regional water conservation district has agreed to lease some water to the town of Dexter in the interest of “health, welfare and public safety.”
The matter now moves to Dexter's mayor and town council to see if they will accept an agreement approved Tuesday morning by the five members of the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors.
“I haven't signed anything yet,” said Dexter Mayor Mitch Daubert, although he said he did agree in general with the terms. “We will be having a meeting about it in the future. Whether or not that will be in a special meeting or a regular meeting, I'm not sure."
He chose not to discuss the matter further until he and the town council meet to consider the PVACD agreement.
According to terms discussed by the PVACD board, the district would lease up to 90 acre-feet of water each year for $500 an acre-foot. The agreement would be for a maximum of four years. Either party could terminate the agreement with 60 days' notice.
One acre-foot is the amount of water needed to cover an acre of land in a foot of water. Typically it is about 326,000 gallons. The average New Mexico household uses about one-third to one-fourth of an acre-foot of water a year, according to an article in the “Water Matters” newsletter published by the Utton Transboundary Resources Center of the University of New Mexico School of Law.
“It is important that it is for the public's health, welfare and safety. That is the only reason the board is authorizing it,” said A.J. Olsen, a lawyer representing both the water district and the town of Dexter.
He told board members that he thinks some district water rights located near some existing Dexter water rights could be used for the lease, which will require an application with the Office of the State Engineer.
Olsen also said after the meeting that Daubert had explained at an earlier public meeting that the town had been used to having surpluses from prior years on their metered watered allowances, but drought conditions and other factors caused those surpluses to disappear. Daubert had said in an interview in December that the need for additional water also has been caused by the growth in the number of new homes in the area in recent years.
The long-term solution for the situation is to acquire water rights, Daubert has said, and Olsen indicated that the town might not need to lease PVACD water for the entire four-year period.
The board took several other actions Tuesday, including voting to allow PVACD Superintendent Aron Balok, board member Greg Alpers and PVACD lawyers to negotiate with two vendors for scanning and digitizing the water rights records now in the local District 2 office of the State Engineer. This is expected to be done before State Engineer's Office starts its efforts to digitize and abstract them. The State Engineer's Office has estimated that it will take them up to six years to move the records to Albuquerque and prepare digital records as well as online databases, which the state has said is needed to provide easier and more equitable access and more secure records. PVACD officials said that the State Engineer's Office is indicating at this time, in a change from earlier plans, that it will return the records to the Roswell area after they have finished the digitizing process.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
