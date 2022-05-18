The Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District is considering a push for a state fund for agricultural-related insurance as a possible way to help avoid future priority calls on Pecos River waters by the Carlsbad Irrigation District.
Greg Alpers, chairman of the PVACD board of directors, said Tuesday morning during the group’s monthly meeting that he intends to address the topic at the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee meeting as well.
The legislative group is scheduled to meet in Artesia on Wednesday and in Roswell on Thursday and Friday at the New Mexico Military Institute.
“The idea is to keep CID whole in years when the river under-delivers,” said Alpers. “We started exploring this a little over a year ago. My simple view is to take the money the state is investing in the two well fields that are pumping into a very inefficient storage system and get the state to pay for a CID conservation grant so that they can write policies for their members.”
Under the 1948 Pecos River Compact, New Mexico is required to ensure that Texas receives a certain amount of Pecos River water each year. In a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court case, New Mexico was determined to have under-delivered some years and was fined about $14 million.
The state has estimated that the overall cost of that under-delivery was closer to $130 million, when considering the steps taken afterward to avoid shortfalls, which included purchasing water rights and drilling wells.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer, the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission and the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District and the Carlsbad Irrigation District also later entered into the 2003 Pecos Settlement Agreement. That was to ensure that CID — often described as having senior rights to Pecos River water — has at least 50,000 acre-feet of water available for its use in reservoirs at the start of the irrigation season. To help meet that quota even during drought years, the state took several steps, including drilling augmentation wells at fields near Seven Rivers and Lake Arthur that deliver water to Brantley Dam reservoir near Carlsbad for the use of the CID.
As part of Tuesday’s PVACD meeting, an insurance representative discussed a type of insurance — Pasture, Rangeland and Forage coverage — created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that pays farmers or landowners who use the property for grazing when precipitation in their area falls below a certain amount.
In general, the policy is intended to allow crop producers or livestock grazers to choose what months of the year they want covered, using 70-year historical data about precipitation in their area from weather stations operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The insurance representative, Brad Davis, said that only one head of livestock is needed for acreage to qualify as grazing land. He also said that the USDA pays about half the premium.
Alpers said that the PVACD is envisioning state funding of some sort controlled by the CID to pay for the other half of the premium so that CID members would not have to pick up the tab. The insurance is also meant to stop future priority calls to the Office of the State Engineer, as the CID made in 2021 and in 2013. In those years, the CID asked the Office of the State Engineer to administer water allocations according to senior water rights. While the state avoided having to step in during prior calls because enough precipitation eventually arrived, Aron Balok, superintendent of the PVACD, has said that a decision to administer by senior rights could mean that the 100,000 businesses, farmers and ranchers — and homeowners in Chaves and Eddy counties who belong to the local district — would have to curtail their water use until all CID members have received their allotted amounts.
Another person at the meeting who said he previously sold agribusiness insurance said that other types of crop and grazing insurance also make payouts in cases of too little precipitation, at an additional cost.
Some at the meeting questioned whether smaller farms would be disadvantaged under the insurance program because they would not be near one of the NOAA weather stations measuring precipitation.
A.J. Olsen, one of the district’s lawyers, said that the other advantage to the insurance concept, as an alternative to the state paying to operate augmentation wells, is to reduce the “stress” on the aquifer and groundwater supply.
Coley Burgess, manager of the Carlsbad Irrigation District and a pecan farmer, said he thought such a plan would “kill” small pecan producers such as him without supplemental wells.
“You are pulling water away to pay other people,” Burgess said.
Balok said the issue needed to be investigated more, including determining how much water small farmers and ranchers actually receive from the water pumped into Brantley, considering evaporation and delivery losses.
“That becomes the question,” he said. “Is the water worth the effort or would you, as a producer, rather have the money that was spent trying to get that same amount of water to you?”
Alpers said a solution wouldn’t be reached in a day.
“This is part of what we need to do between the two districts to kind of figure out the path forward,” he said, “and this is just an option to help.”
