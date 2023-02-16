Some local water officials have their eyes on at least two state bills this session that could affect how water rights are handled in the future.
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District officials and legal representatives discussed during a Tuesday meeting at district offices a couple of the state bills they are watching this legislative session.
Superintendent Aron Balok said that the bills represent only the “tip of the iceberg” of the pending legislation and appropriations that could affect New Mexico water managers and water rights owners.
House Bill 121 would amend existing state law regarding water leases. To take effect July 1, 2025, it would prohibit applicants seeking to lease water from using any of it until the lease has been approved officially as delineated by state law.
Currently, applicants can begin using the leased water before public notices and hearings and other administrative actions if the Office of the State Engineer does not see a problem with the application and with the understanding that the potential lessee would pay for any water used if the lease is ultimately denied.
Other provisions of the bill would change a technical error in the law and clarify that the 10-year limit that applies to most water leases would not apply to water rights adjudicated to pueblos or to the federal government on behalf of pueblos.
A bill sponsor, Sen. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), said that the current practice of the State Engineer's Office giving preliminary approval of water leases, which began about 2015, is not codified in state law and, in her opinion, violates the “due process of water rights owners.”
Other sponsors of the bill are Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe County) and Sen. Susan Herrera (D-Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Taos counties). The bill received a “do pass” recommendation by a 6-5 vote of the House Energy, Environmental and Natural Resources Committee on Jan. 31. It has been sent to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Chandler.
Committee members voting against the bill included area legislators Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), Rep. James Townsend (R-Eddy County) and Rep. Larry Scott (R-Lea County). Numerous people and groups opposing the bill as written included some representatives of water districts, oil and gas companies and associations, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, the New Mexico Chile Commission and the State Engineer's Office (OSE). One of the OSE representatives said the office could support limits on preliminary approvals but not an entire ban of the practice.
House Bill 346 concerns water rights forfeitures, and it is cosponsored by Wirth and Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Sandoval and Santa Fe counties). It is assigned to the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee but, as of press time, has not been scheduled for a hearing.
Balok said his view is that the bill is a “conversation starter,” not likely to pass this year.
The bill, to take effect July 1, would change state law so that, prior to July 2033, the State Engineer's Office could consider owned or leased water rights forfeited if they have not been used for 10 years, a notice has been provided to the water rights owner and lessee, and barring any uncontrollable circumstances that blocked the efforts of water rights owners or lessees to put the water to beneficial use. Once considered forfeited, the water would be considered available for public use. Certain exemptions would exist. After 2033, the forfeiture could occur without notice to the water rights owner or lessee.
The Legislature is also considering several other statewide bills that affect water planning and infrastructure, including a possible flood prevention project for Chaves County. In addition, Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) has introduced SB 222 that would change state law to require that documents related to water rights records and water data remain in the district office of the Office of the State Engineer where they were originally filed. That bill is scheduled for its first hearing with the Senate Conservation Committee on Thursday morning.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.