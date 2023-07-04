A Roswell woman found with nearly 200 pills of fentanyl during a December 2022 traffic stop was arrested Sunday on charges of drug trafficking and narcotics possession.
Crystal Servantez, 39, was served with an arrest warrant at 10:52 a.m. while at a 500 block of East Second Street address, according to a database of arrests by the Roswell Police Department.
The warrant had been issued in March for Servantez on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, fentanyl; possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine; and possession, delivery, or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, per electronic court records.
As of Monday, no name of an attorney representing Servantez is listed in court records that could be reached for comment.
The charges against Servantez stem from a Dec. 14, 2022, traffic stop of a vehicle she was driving. A search of Servantez, her vehicle and a residence ultimately led to the discovery of 197 pills of fentanyl and 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Per court records, agents with the Chaves County Narcotics Task Force conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and 13th Street as part of an execution of a search warrant on both Servantez and her vehicle.
Agents reportedly found on Servantez's person two plastic bags. One of the bags contained 124 blue pills, which agents identified, and Servantez allegedly admitted, were fentanyl. The second bag contained a crystalline substance which court documents state tested positive for methamphetamine.
When searching the vehicle, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was also found.
Servantez subsequently informed police she had more fentanyl pills at a 700 block of West Hervey Drive residence. Court records indicate agents later searched the residence, yielding another 73 fentanyl pills.
Electronic court records indicate Servantez has a criminal record extending as far back as 2009. Charges she has faced include counts of shoplifting, arson and drug trafficking.
Trafficking of a controlled substance for a first offense is a second-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to nine years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance under New Mexico law is a fourth-degree felony carrying a penalty of up to 18 months in prison.
The charge of delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia carries a sentence of more than six months but less than a year in prison and a possible fine of up to $1,000 to be paid by an offender if convicted.
