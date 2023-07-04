Crystal Servantez

A Roswell woman found with nearly 200 pills of fentanyl during a December 2022 traffic stop was arrested Sunday on charges of drug trafficking and narcotics possession.

Crystal Servantez, 39, was served with an arrest warrant at 10:52 a.m. while at a 500 block of East Second Street address, according to a database of arrests by the Roswell Police Department.