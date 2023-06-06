The former manager of a local movie theater was arrested on criminal charges Friday for allegedly taking cash from her then-employer and later charging more than $1,000 to the company's account at a retail store.
Serena Montoya, 36, of Roswell, was served with an arrest warrant by local police on one count each of embezzlement over $1,000 and less than $2,500, and larceny over $500 for events that reportedly happened in late 2022 and early 2023, according to court records.
Montoya was scheduled to appear in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday, but details about that appearance or the name of an attorney representing Montoya were not listed in electronic court records as of press time Monday.
Investigators believe that sometime in November, Montoya took $500 from the Apex Cinema safe. She is also believed to have charged more than $1,000 on the theater's Sam's Club store account between Dec. 30 and Jan. 18.
Items purchased included a 36-inch round wall mirror, a six-piece set of power tools, a pencil sharpener, as well as food items, gas and an assortment of household goods. Court records say Montoya denied making the purchases.
Per court records, the current manager at the theater informed the Roswell Police Department of the unauthorized use of the account after he was contacted by Sam's Club and told that an order for the theater was ready to be picked up.
The current manager denies having made such an order and knew that Montoya, who ended her employment with the theater in November, was the only other person aside from him to know the PIN and password to that account.
On March 7, police executed a search warrant on Montoya's 3100 block of South Lea Avenue residence. When police encountered Montoya at the residence, she admitted to having worked at the theater and also having resigned in November, but denied living at the house that was being searched and refused to say where she lived.
Montoya denied having made any purchases from Sam's Club using the theater's account, despite police having found a mirror in the house that matched the one that was bought using the theater's Sam's Club account. She explained that the mirror belonged to her mother.
As for the $500 missing from the safe, a search of Montoya's cellphone reportedly uncovered a text message she sent to the current manager on Nov. 22 saying she was going to take that money from the theater, court records state.