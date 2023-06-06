Serena Montoya

The former manager of a local movie theater was arrested on criminal charges Friday for allegedly taking cash from her then-employer and later charging more than $1,000 to the company's account at a retail store.

Serena Montoya, 36, of Roswell, was served with an arrest warrant by local police on one count each of embezzlement over $1,000 and less than $2,500, and larceny over $500 for events that reportedly happened in late 2022 and early 2023, according to court records.