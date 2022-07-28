2022DaretoBeHerAwards.07.27.2022.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Yasine Armstrong, third from left, chair of The Women's Project of the local United Way, stands with the 2022 recipients of the Dare to Be Her Awards, presented at a Wednesday breakfast at the Roswell Convention Center. From left are Kerry Moore (Entrepreneur Award), Kristen Salyards (Trailblazer Award), Casey Alpers (K-12 Educator Award), Andrea Fitzsimmons (Higher Education Educator Award), Carrie-Leigh Cloutier (Innovator Award), Megan Cederberg (Shining Star Award) and Gale Landrum (Humanitarian Award.) Maliyah Juarez (Rising Star Award) did not attend the banquet.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Eight women were recognized as outstanding local leaders during a Wednesday “Dare to Be Her” awards breakfast at the Roswell Convention Center.

The event is coordinated by The Women's Project, a special funding unit and program of the United Way of Chaves County.

Tags