Eight women were recognized as outstanding local leaders during a Wednesday “Dare to Be Her” awards breakfast at the Roswell Convention Center.
The event is coordinated by The Women's Project, a special funding unit and program of the United Way of Chaves County.
Started about four years ago, although no awards banquets were held for two years due to the pandemic, the Dare to Be Her awards event is meant to recognize women for their achievements, facilitate connections and encourage others, Sherry Mumford, executive director of the United Way, has said during previous interviews.
Other people instrumental in The Women's Project are Laura Weathers of the United Way, local lawyer Adriann Ragsdale and local and state charter schools board member Yasine Armstrong. Armstrong served as the event emcee.
This year 26 women were nominated, with the chosen honorees representing education, business, nonprofits and community volunteerism.
The Top Educator Award in the K-12 category was Casey Alpers of Sidney Gutierrez Elementary School. Alpers “meets each child exactly where they are in their journey, showers with them with love and affection, and helps them grow,” Armstrong said.
The Top Educator Award for Higher Education went to Andrea Fitzsimmons, an instructor with the aviation maintenance technology program of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. She was recognized in part for excelling in a male-dominated field. Armstrong said that Fitzsimmons “strives to educate ENMU-R students to achieve FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and A&P (Airframe and Power Plant) certification. The students are able to step into local jobs and grow support for Roswell Air Center businesses.”
The Entrepreneur Award was given to Kerry Moore, owner of the B'Wiches diner on Twin Diamond Road, who also was commended for her volunteer efforts with numerous local organizations. “This year she took her business to a whole new level and rebranded it,” Armstrong remarked.
Gale Landrum, community relations coordinator and thrift store manager for the Assurance Home, received the Humanitarian Award. The Assurance Home provides housing and services for at-risk youth. “She has made the thrift store and the Assurance Home comfortable for the young people who reside at the Assurance Home, and she has volunteered for multiple nonprofits over the years,” Armstrong said.
The Innovator Award went to Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, executive director of the Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Chaves County. Armstrong's remarks included that Cloutier has been innovating for “decades” on behalf of children. “She obviously has made such an impact on not only CASA children but the entire community of Chaves County.”
Maliyah Juarez received the Rising Star Award, which goes to a high school or college student. A Miss New Mexico Teen Volunteer, Juarez is “passionate about making Roswell a better place," Armstrong said. "She has volunteered bunches of hours working from early morning to late at night at community and city events, and she does every task asked of her with a smile.”
The Shining Star Award was a new honor given by the organization to recognize “bright and accomplished Millennial women who are making a difference in the community.” Armstrong recognized Megan Cederberg, social venturist with CASA, as the “inspiration and driving force” behind the new Stellar Satellite coffee and food truck, which provides employment and training opportunities for CASA youth. Her work also includes other youth development efforts.
The Trailblazer Award for women recognized as leaders in their sector went to Kristen Salyards, community school coordinator with Sierra Middle School. Salyard “creates community partnerships that brings services that are needed by students and their parents,” Armstrong told the breakfast attendees. Those programs include GED programs for adults, parenting classes, after-school activities and clubs, mental health services, mediation services, a clothing closet, school-based health services and alcohol and drug abuse prevention programs.
Money raised by The Women's Project provides grants to local organizations and projects that benefit women and children. Since 2017, grants of about $34,800 have supported girls' camps, homeless girls, a business women's lecture series, a clothes closet and job searching skills program, the SMART girls program run by the Boys and Girls Club, a mammogram testing program, a recovery program for women experiencing hardships, a home-school program, a women's shelter and a literacy group that compiled a local educational map.
