Local youth explain why bilingualism is important

Maria Victoria Vargas, a student at Sierra Middle School and one of the winners of a recent Roswell Public Library essay contest with the theme "Why is Bilingualism Important," is shown reading a Spanish-language version of the essay during the Jan. 10 board meeting of the Roswell Independent School District. Standing to the right of Vargas is Beatriz Valentin, her English-Spanish Language Arts teacher.  

 Terri Harber photo

The Roswell Public Library Writing Contest hosted an essay contest with the theme, “Why is Bilingualism Important?”

Award winners were announced during the Dia De Los Muertos event at the library at the end of October. Best entries were chosen from among elementary, middle and high school students.