20221012-WaterRecords.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Lawyer A.J. Olsen and Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Superintendent Aron Balok listen to State Engineer Mike Hamman and other Office of State Engineer staff talk about their record digitizing plans during a Tuesday meeting at PVACD offices.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Some area legislators, water rights owners, professionals who use water rights data and Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District officials have let State Engineer Mike Hamman know they have serious concerns about state plans to remove the Roswell Artesian Basin water rights records from the Office of State Engineer District 2 office in Roswell to create digital records and archive the originals in Albuquerque.

They have requested that Hamman halt any actions regarding the District 2 files until a group can meet to review plans and alternatives, with Hamman saying Tuesday that he would discuss it with his staff and consider.