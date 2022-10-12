Some area legislators, water rights owners, professionals who use water rights data and Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District officials have let State Engineer Mike Hamman know they have serious concerns about state plans to remove the Roswell Artesian Basin water rights records from the Office of State Engineer District 2 office in Roswell to create digital records and archive the originals in Albuquerque.
They have requested that Hamman halt any actions regarding the District 2 files until a group can meet to review plans and alternatives, with Hamman saying Tuesday that he would discuss it with his staff and consider.
While the issue might seem a mundane one, PVACD Board member Greg Alpers was among those who said it concerns “everyone who drinks water in the Roswell Artesian Basin,” not just the city of Roswell and agricultural producers.
Alpers and others said they understand the need to digitize records, but they added that the Roswell Artesian Basin is the most complex and possibly the largest in the state, with several surface and aquifer water sources, many water users and large acreage of irrigated land.
Missing, erroneous or misfiled records — or records unavailable for weeks while the state works with them — could cause significant problems for people interested in local water rights, PVACD officials and locals said. Incorrect databases also would be a big problem.
Hamman and some of his staff with the Office of the State Engineer appeared online for a Tuesday meeting of the PVACD Board of Directors, with local officials meeting at the PVACD offices in Roswell.
The Office of State Engineer staff said that the ongoing effort to digitize information and make data available in public databases is essential to providing equal access in an efficient and affordable manner for all interested parties. Paper files often slow down applications and research and also are less secure, more likely to be misplaced or stolen, said Water Rights Division Director John Romero.
“The faster way to do is to have the full (Roswell Artesian) basin in abstract so that we can basically push a button and say, boom, this is it,” Romero said.
He added that public databases will help the state comply with state and federal laws and respond to priority calls in cases of drought.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle (District 32), Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell (District 58) and Rep. Greg Nibert (District 59) talked about their concerns.
Pirtle and Ezzell said that the original, historical and "one-of-a-kind" files about water well locations and water allocations, sales, leases, transfers and purchases should not be removed from Roswell.
“I want those original files back in the District 2 offices where they belong, where we can take better care of them than you guys can,” said Ezzell, a local rancher and water rights owner. She added that, if Albuquerque needs records, the local office can make the copies.
Pirtle, a local farmer as well, said the state Legislature already has recognized that water rights hearings need to occur locally.
“I think if we use that same type of concept it's pretty simple that these files should stay here with oversight of interested parties here so that you have oversight by everyone who has something to lose and/or gain by these files being digitized,” Pirtle said. “We should move the goal to, how do we do this in Roswell?”
Both Pirtle and Ezzell said they thought additional funding, if needed, could be found for the State Engineer's Office to do the digitizing locally.
Nibert and others in the meeting describe the files as containing hand-drawn maps, stick-on handwritten notes, notes on the backs of pages and loose paper that can make them seem like “Harry Potter-like” books of secrets. They also said that sometimes they've found needed documents under piles of other papers and files. Ensuring proper digitization is essential, they said.
“Is there some process that we in the area can observe and make sure that what actually gets online is an accurate representation of those files?” Nibert asked.
PVACD lawyer A.J. Olsen said he had been through a prior digitizing effort 15 years earlier to include data in the current water user database, the New Mexico Water Rights Reporting System. He called it an “awful mess,” with missing files and incomplete records returned to Roswell. PVACD Superintendent Aron Balok had similar memories of the past effort.
Chris Cortez of Atkins Engineering, who frequently works with property owners and developers concerning area water rights, and PVACD board member Stuart Joy said the issue isn't just about complete scanning but also accurate data entry. As another person in attendance explained, one wrong entry in a database can make records difficult to find.
They added that having data coders and database experts is only part of the need. The other need is to have people who understand the complexities of the water and land linkages in the area and who appreciate that creating digital abstracts is an “editing” process that needs to be done with understanding of the larger issues.
Cortez said he also thinks that the initial part of the process should be seen as similar to backing up an old computer with the data as is before transferring anything to a new computer.
That would involve "creating a complete duplication of what you have before you should start any manipulation,” he said.
Balok said he heard about the plan regarding the District 2 office records about a month ago and contacted Hamman with his concerns.
Hamman and his staff said the current effort to update databases, including the New Mexico Water Rights Reporting System, has been occurring for 10 years. Records for Lea County, Capitan, Ft. Sumner Basin, Hondo Canal and some other water basins already have been digitized, but meeting attendees said those areas are much less complex water systems.
Planning for digitizing records for the Roswell Artesian Basin began about a year ago.
That no notifications have been provided to water rights owners and users was another area of concern to some at the meeting.
Hamman sought to reassure people that his employees exercise diligence in quality control, chain-of-custody management and planning efforts and have every incentive to ensure the work is done well and correctly.
He did agree to convene the “working group” of state and local officials in the "very near future" to discuss the state's plan, local concerns and possible alternatives.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
