Residents marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack on Saturday with remembrance, prayer and performances.
Minister Bob Power put together the two-hour event inside the Roswell Mall. Though there were several performances, all were created to honor first responders and the 2,977 people who died in what has been referred to as the deadliest terror attack in modern history.
A display in the performance space included a list of all who died as well as entries describing how many of those who died were plane passengers, on the ground at one of the locations, or among the professionals responding to the crash sites.
The Roswell Honor Guard presented the colors and Jim Ridgway led an opening prayer.
Speakers included Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings and Police Chief Philip Smith. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington was among those who attended the commemoration.
Jennings was at home with his family during the attack, watching it unfold on television.
“I will never forget that as long as I live,” Jennings said.
This year’s anniversary coincided with the death this week of Queen Elizabeth. For many years, the British “have had our back,” Jennings said. “We have to always remember we’re not in this alone.”
The 9/11 attack also provided the nation with a wake-up call.
“Freedom is not free,” he said. “Too many gave it all — innocent victims, first responders …”
Maliyah Juarez, 15, Miss New Mexico Volunteer for 2021-22, danced to “God Bless the USA.” She was followed by several musical performers, including Mary Gonzales, Billy Joe Montoya and Delores Walker — who had the audience sing along with her portions of “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”
The attack was carried out Sept. 11, 2001, when 19 hijackers took control of four commercial aircraft. Two of the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City and one was flown into the Pentagon, which is in Arlington, Virginia.
The fourth aircraft crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and was thought to have been headed to either the White House or U.S. Capitol. It was flown into the ground by the hijackers instead after passengers and crew fought to take control after learning what had happened in New York and Arlington, according to news reports.