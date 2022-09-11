20220911-roswellclrgrd

The Roswell Honor Guard completes their posting of the U.S. flag Saturday during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Roswell Mall.

 Terri Harber photo

Residents marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack on Saturday with remembrance, prayer and performances.

Minister Bob Power put together the two-hour event inside the Roswell Mall. Though there were several performances, all were created to honor first responders and the 2,977 people who died in what has been referred to as the deadliest terror attack in modern history.