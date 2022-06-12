Dozens of local residents, including one of the two youths shot in 2014 by a fellow student at Berrendo Middle School, marched down the streets of Roswell Saturday morning and gathered at Pioneer Plaza to urge changes by legislators and communities to end school shootings, mass killings and violent crime, especially when perpetrated with firearms.
“We have one question for you, America,” said Paulina Alvarez, one of the coordinators of the local March for Our Lives event. “Am I next?”
Part of a national movement, the local March for Our Lives was organized primarily by area high school and college students, but it included support from local businesspeople, educators, community activists, Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings and a couple of other local elected officials.
The group met at about 8:30 a.m. at the Roswell Independent School District Administrative and Educational Services Complex on North Kentucky Avenue, where supporters painted signs.
The group then marched along city sidewalks to Pioneer Plaza on North Main Street, chanting, “No more silence. End the violence.”
At the plaza, about 11 people gave remarks about the different aspects of deadly violence and possible remedies, including voting for legislators that will make changes in laws regarding assault weapons, red flag laws and background checks; using positive “peer pressure” among youth to discourage gun use; urging more parental responsibility for protecting children and making changes; and reducing kids' consumption of violent video games.
“Violence in general, like I said, multifaceted — it comes from a lot of different places,” said Winnie Keller, the main organizer. “One of the biggest things we do today is open up the conversations.”
Later she told the crowd at Pioneer Plaza that more than 1,100 shootings have occurred and 293 people have died in the U.S. in 2022 due to mass violence that has affected an estimated 43,950 loved ones and friends. She said those numbers do not include many others who have died this year in incidents involving firearms.
One speaker called for a moment of silence in remembrance of the 21 people killed during the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, as well as for all victims of violence with guns.
Both before and during the speeches, the younger people talked about how their lives had to change to include active-shooter drills at schools and learning to be alert whenever they enter buildings to know where the exits are, where to hide and how to escape. They said they've also adopted “survival skills” such as observing whether anyone around them is acting nervous or upset and advising their younger siblings not to wear shoes that light up because a shooter might see them under a locked door.
“I am whole-heartedly willing to put my life on the line so that my brother doesn't have to go through that," Keller said, "so that the kids after us, generations after us, don't have to go through that."
The speakers also talked about the Berrendo Middle School shooting in 2014 and the recent shooting deaths of four of their peers, with two shot at Cahoon Park in April, a man shot at an apartment complex in March, and another shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in December.
Two local teachers, Deborah Cooper and Shyanne Sanson, shared their experiences teaching in locked classrooms and going through an hours-long lockdown in a closet armed with scissors. Cooper remarked that drills and locked doors aren't part of education in Europe because school shootings are so rare.
Nathaniel Tavarez, now a Texas Tech student, was shot in the gymnasium of Berrendo Middle School in 2014. He said he still must undergo periodic tests for lead poisoning and that he has vision problems due to the injuries.
“This is something that has become so prevalent in the United States,” he said. “And this right here, what we are doing today, is what is going to put a stop to the gun violence we are seeing.”
He said that he has done a lot of research and recognizes that firearms are only a part of the problem and that mental health education, parent awareness and increased school safety are also necessary.
“We need to break the silence," he said, "and to be great advocates for the change we want to see."
