Don’t miss seeing the total lunar eclipse this Sunday, May 15. Total lunar eclipses occur when the Earth goes between the sun and the moon in perfect alignment so that the Earth’s shadow covers the full moon’s light.
To help celebrate this awesome event, the members of the Roswell Astronomy Club will have their telescopes set up on the sidewalk and grassy area between the Civic Center and Roswell Museum and Art Center, weather permitting.
The eclipse begins at 7:41 p.m., but the members of the Roswell Astronomy Club will not be setting up their telescopes until 8:30 p.m. since totality occurs at 10:11 p.m. The eclipse ends at 12:50 a.m. on Monday morning. The total duration of the lunar eclipse is five hours and 10 minutes.
The club members will have their telescopes set up for the majority of that time. If you have further questions, please contact Peggy Bohlin at 575-420-9955.