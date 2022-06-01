For the first time in more than a year and a half, the city of Roswell will consider funding lodgers' tax requests for local events when the city council’s Finance Committee meets Thursday afternoon.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. The public can participate through GoToMeeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
The lodgers' tax imposes a 5% tax on each occupied rental of a lodging business such as hotels, RV parks and short-term rentals. Under state statute, those funds can be granted by the city to organizations for advertising and publicity for tourism-related events.
The requests the Finance Committee will consider Thursday include a first-time applicant, the Wool Bowl, a junior college football bowl game scheduled for Dec. 3 hosted by New Mexico Military Institute, which has requested up to $2,000.
The four other requests are up to $1,500 for the Roswell Jazz Festival and up to $36,000 for the Eastern New Mexico State Fair, both in October; up to $1,800 for the Bottomless Triathlon on July 9; and up to $2,200 for the Roswell Symphony Orchestra for three concerts on Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Dec. 18.
The Occupancy Tax Board, whose members consist of people involved in the lodging and tourism industries and the general public, gave its recommendation to each of the requests on May 24.
If approved by the Roswell City Council, the requests would be the first to receive lodgers' tax funds since before the world even heard of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, back in September 2019.
Requests came before the Finance Committee in May 2020 and September 2020, but each time, committee members decided to table the requests due to the uncertainty of the state’s pandemic health orders restricting events.
Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings said she took the initiative to start accepting requests for lodgers' tax based on the recent trends.
“Looking at the lodgers' tax collections, we’re pretty on par above 2020 in the month of March,” she said.
In March, the city collected $121,652, almost $39,000 over the same month in 2020, when the state’s health order caused many businesses to close. This year’s March collection is less than $12,000 below the March 2019 collection.
To date in fiscal 2022, the city has collected $1,145,666 in lodgers' tax. That’s already more than $200,000 over the total for fiscal year 2021.
“In 2021, which was the true year of COVID, we were less than $1 million. I looked back over five years, and we had never been below $1 million,” Jennings said.
She’s hopeful that the lodgers' tax is on its way to recovery.
“My goal is that we close out this year either right on with 2019 or just a little above 2019,” she said.
The city is about $190,000 shy of matching 2019’s total of $1.3 million, with two months worth of lodgers' tax reports yet to come in.
Although hotel occupancy rates for March were better than during the pandemic, it was still below 2019. Occupancy was at 54.6% this year, compared to 60% in 2019. In 2020, it was at 36.6% and in 2021 it was at 48.1%.
Jennings said the city is taking an aggressive approach to marketing tourism, running ads heavily in targeted areas, mainly in west Texas. A spring campaign will be ending in June, and then the city will begin a campaign for the UFO Festival.
The spring campaign focused on general tourism and outdoor recreation, especially Bottomless Lakes, Jennings said.
“We’ve already started UFO Festival in markets in El Paso and Las Cruces to really tie into that market. I think our outreach and effort in marketing is really going to work. My only concern would be gas prices because we are a drive market for west Texas,” she said.
Houston, Austin, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa and Amarillo are other Texas cities the city’s tourism department has targeted. Within the state, Jennings said they also decided to market to a new area, Albuquerque.
“We had not really done a metro area in state travel, but this year we wanted to try something a little different,” she said.
Oklahoma and southern California have been targets for tourism advertising in the past, with San Diego providing some success, Jennings said.
“When you look at those larger markets, the money doesn’t go as far as we would like it to,” she said.
That’s where partnering with the state tourism department’s New Mexico True program gives some assistance, she said.
In addition to the lodgers' tax requests, the Finance Committee will also consider giving its recommendation on approving service agreements with the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. and Hispano Chamber of Commerce, funding for a senior tips flyer to be distributed by the Commission on Aging, and a resolution authorizing the disposal of surplus property. A report on the operation and budget status of the Streets Department will also be heard.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.