After spending a lifetime in Roswell, Carlos Marrujo Jr. wants to take a larger role in helping to improve it.
Marrujo announced in a press release Monday that he will be vying to represent Ward 5 on the Roswell City Council.
“I am concerned about the future of our great city and after careful consideration with my family, I have decided it was time to get involved,” he said.
Barry Foster currently represents Ward 5 and is running for reelection to the council this cycle. The ward extends from East Deming Street south and encompasses parts of West Poe Street down to Y.O. Road.
A 58-year-old custodial supervisor at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell for nine years and who in the past worked as a supervisor for a grocery store, Marrujo says he believes his current and past professional experiences prepare him for City Council.
“I just feel it would help dealing with other officials, the mayor, city councilors,” Marrujo told the Roswell Daily Record in a short phone interview Tuesday.
He vows that if elected, he will remain focused on his duties as a councilor and approach the job with a collaborative spirit.
“I promise to work as a team member within the whole city and I will never disrespect the mayor, other council members, or team members in the public or the media,” Marrujo said.
Support for small businesses in Roswell is the issue that Marrujo says he believes is the most significant issue facing the city, especially those small longtime operations.
He says that in an age of chain stores, it is important to encourage independent businesses to remain open and expand.
“I think we are overlooking them,” Marrujo said. “That is my main concern making sure they don't leave.”
Marrujo is a graduate of Robert H. Goddard High School. He says that his local roots reach back to the 1930s when his grandfather came to Roswell from White Oaks.
Marrujo and his wife Valarie have a son and daughter who are now of adult age. They also raised two nieces and a nephew.
When not working, Marrujo has volunteered as a coach and assistant coach for local sports. Currently, he is an assistant coach for the Roswell High School softball program.
The Ward 5 seat is one of five positions on the 10-member council and the office of municipal judge will appear on the ballots of Roswell residents in the Nov. 7 elections.
Municipal, school board, and soil and conservation districts will be up for election in Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur, along with unincorporated areas of Chaves County.
