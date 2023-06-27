Looking back at Contact in the Desert

Barbara Beck, the Roswell Daily Record publisher, helmed the effort of representing the newspaper at the Contact in the Desert convention in Indian Wells, California, earlier this month.
Beck was joined by the Roswell Daily Record’s general manager SaraLei Fajardo and the newspaper’s UAP reporter Toby Martinez. Fajardo and Martinez both talked about how much this event was about making connections with the UFO community. While Martinez focused on interviews and attended panels, Fajardo ran the merchandise booth and spoke with fellow attendees.
“I was so busy, but we talked to people from all over. There were even some from New Mexico,” said Fajardo.
Martinez remembered the last day of the event most vividly. Contact in the Desert ended with an article by the online journal The Debrief about a new military whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, who claims the UAP task force has obtained pieces of crafts supposedly non-human in origin.
“The people from The Debrief were actually at the conference. Monday, that was the big news everybody was talking about,” said Martinez.
Martinez also had the opportunity to interview several experts for upcoming stories as well as podcast episodes for the Roswell Daily Record’s Roswell Incident podcast including Dr. Avi Loeb, Yvonne Smith, Stephen Bassett, Seth Shostak and Chrissy Newton.
Dr. Avi Loeb is a theoretical physicist from Harvard, who at the event hosted a virtual talk about the Galileo Project and their expedition to the Pacific Ocean. Yvonne Smith spoke on abduction and hypnotherapy. Martinez said, “Yvonne Smith works with a lot of ‘experiencers’, people that are either abducted or have had experiences and she does remote therapy.”
Stephen Bassett, executive director of Paradigm Research Group, did his talk on disclosure and the fallout of keeping UAP’s secret. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer for the SETI Institute’s talk, focused on using a statistical approach in the search for aliens. Chrissy Newton, writer and podcaster for The Debrief, hosted her talk on how media covers topics to do with UAPs.
Martinez's favorite interviewee, however, was with Michael Schratt, book author and guest speaker on Ancient Aliens and other shows. Martinez said, “He had this giant notebook of artists' renditions he’s actually made based on witness testimonies of different famous military cases like he had one from Roswell.”