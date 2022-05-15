Lovelace Regional Hospital received an “A” safety grade in the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report, a national distinction recognizing achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. This is the third “A” grade in a row for Lovelace.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” to all general hospitals across the country based on national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Lovelace Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Buddy Daniels said, “The entirety of our hospital, from our physicians to our staff, are committed to patient safety and we pride ourselves on adherence to the measures associated with the hospital safety grade. Quality and patient safety are a constant focus and it’s nice to be recognized for our hard work.”
The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
Lovelace is the only hospital in Southeast New Mexico to earn an “A” grade for Spring 2022.