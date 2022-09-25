Applications for economic relief by low-income New Mexico residents will be accepted starting Monday, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department.
Payments of at least $400 will be provided to eligible applicants, with lowest-income residents given priority and the number of applications accepted limited by available funding.
The online applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7. The online site is yes.state.nm.us.
The funding is coming from $10 million made available for economic relief by the 2022 state legislature.
Payments will be processed by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, with funds expected to be available to those who qualify by the end of November.
Eligible applicants must be New Mexico residents and have either a New Mexico driver's license, an individual taxpayer identification number or a Social Security number.
A Facebook live event on Tuesday at 6 p.m. is also being held by the department and the New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group. Several members of the working group, including Somos Un Pueblo Unido, have information about the Facebook live event on their Facebook pages.