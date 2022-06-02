The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association has chosen three individuals and a couple to receive 2022 Community Leadership Awards. A banquet at the New Mexico Military Institute is planned for June 23 to recognize the honorees. This is the second of four articles about the award recipients.
Community volunteer and former city councilor Judy Stubbs says some of the characteristics she appreciates about her friend Jason Perry, a Roswell city councilor and a Baptist pastor, are his "fairness, his level-headedness" and his ability to arrive at a balanced approach to issues after talking with other decision-makers.
“I don't know how many times he has been elected as mayor pro tem,” she said, “but I think that speaks well of him and his ability to communicate with everyone. Years and years ago, in ordinance it was that the mayor pro tem was actually president of the city council. … I still think of mayor pro tem as president of the city council, and I see Jason as fulfilling his obligation in that way in that he is considerate of all the councilors. He takes time with each councilor, and I feel that is a real quality of leadership, getting to understand his fellow councilors that sit with him and trying again to take into consideration their concerns and issues and questions on different items that come before the council.”
Perry, who has been elected mayor pro tem five times during his 11 years on the city council and holds the position now, said, “Being mayor pro tem gives me the title and gives me the ability to step in when the mayor is not able or capable, but I am still only one of 10. I hold no more authority than my other nine colleagues. We work together as equal individuals to represent the city.”
Perry has been selected for the 2022 Leadership Roswell Alumni Association Outstanding Leader Award. The recipient is to be a “role model in the community” and “known as a supportive, motivational employer to his or her employees, have a history of improving and giving to Chaves County, and epitomize the definition of 'leader.'”
The award has been given since 1999 to 24 others, including business leaders, elected officials and educators.
Perry said he considers "hundreds" in Roswell more deserving of the recognition but added, “I will do my best to live the life of a leader that they are expecting.”
Perry has been a city councilor since 2009. He was appointed to the Ward 4 seat to fill an unexpired term by then-mayor Sam LaGrone and then won the seat in 2010 against one opponent. He was re-elected when he ran unopposed in 2014. He resigned shortly before the end of his term in 2018 when he moved to a new neighborhood. In 2020, he was elected to Ward 2 for a term that runs until 2024.
Stubbs, the 2012 recipient of the Outstanding Leader award, remembers that they became friends soon after he made his entry into local politics.
“I remember calling him the day of his first council meeting to just sort of welcome him and tell him I was available if he needed any information or what have you,” she said, “and we have been very close ever since.”
She acknowledges that they might be considered unlikely allies, of different generations and holding different views.
“We have always worked for what is in the best interest of the city and we came very close to the same philosophy when it came to those sorts of things,” Stubbs said.
She also said she has appreciated his work as a pastor and his dedication to his family.
Perry works now with New Hope Baptist Church in Artesia, a position he took three years ago, after 11 years with Tabernacle Baptist Church in Roswell.
Before choosing Roswell as home in 2008, Perry did missionary work with native communities in Mexico. He has been married for 26 years to Deena, a manager at Lovelace Regional Hospital who also works with him in church service. They have seven children, ages 24 to 11, including four still at home who attend Gateway Christian School. Two are Roswell Police Department officers, with a third considering becoming one in the future.
The size of his family is often fodder for his humor. “We have stopped adding children," he said. "Now we are starting to add in-laws.” He explained that one of his four sons plans to marry soon.
The family is still growing in other ways as well. Perry's father-in-law also is living with them in Roswell now.
Perry was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and graduated high school in Georgia. He approaches his work as a city councilor with a detailed and legal-minded approach, but he said that he does not have formal legal education nor had he been a politician before coming to Roswell, although he had volunteered for political campaigns and officeholders.
He said instead that he worked from the time he was appointed in 2009 to understand as much as he could about city government, learning from officials with the New Mexico Municipal League and from fellow city councilors, including Stubbs and Steve Henderson.
“I took that oath of office very seriously and set out to learn everything I could,” he said.
His other political work has included serving for a short time with the New Mexico Public Education Commission after being appointed by former Gov. Susana Martinez and until Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office.
He has held several officer roles for the Republican Party of Chaves County, including chairman; was a member of the state central committee for the New Mexico Republican Party; and was an elected state delegate for the 2016 Republican Party Presidential Convention.
His civic work has included being past-president of the Roswell Noon Optimist, which has since disbanded, and he is a current Rotarian.
As a strong partisan, he said he thinks he can overcome political divides in his social, church and elected life by remembering that different ideas, thoughts and perspectives contribute to the whole.
“In my opinion, the key to leadership is recognizing that everyone has something to offer, everyone,” he said. “Another thing I can say about leadership is there are two ways of leading. One is dictating what to do, which is not really my definition of a leader. That is my definition of a dictator. A true leader is one who gets into the dirt with the people and is willing to do the work side by side, next to them.”
He ranks his future goals in order as being the best husband and father, the best pastor and the best city councilor he possibly can be.
“Above and beyond that, it is in the Lord's hands,” he said, “and I am just going to fulfill at this time what the Lord has given me to do at this moment.”
