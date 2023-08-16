Chaves County's top prosecutor says that of the thousands of cases filed by her office in the last two years in the county, only a few dozen went to trial.
Dianne Luce, district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, comprised of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties, made the statement while speaking to an audience at the July 19 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women in Roswell.
She explained that in 2021 and 2022, Luce said between four and six assistant district attorneys in her Chaves County office filed a total of about 4,000 cases, with about 574 resulting in criminal convictions.
But she said most of the thousands of cases have not gone to trial. She commented that she had asked each of the assistant district attorneys how many trials they had in that same period.
“Approximately 45 trials in the last two years,” Luce said. No information was provided on how many of those trials resulted in a guilty verdict, but Luce said in the last two years, assistant district attorneys in Chaves secured 575 criminal convictions.
The reasons for the lack of trials, Luce explained, were in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on mass gatherings and social distance requirements ordered by the New Mexico Supreme Court and the state greatly reduced when and how trials were held.
She noted, for example, that during the pandemic, to the degree trials could be held, only one could be conducted at a time in a given courthouse. She added that it can take years for a case to make it through the judicial process.
But the statistic also demonstrates not only the slowness of the machinations of the judicial system but the frequency with which the courts rely on plea agreements to resolve cases without a trial.
According to the Judicial Education Center at the University of New Mexico, plea agreements are deals reached between the prosecution and defense regarding the sentence a defendant should serve if they plead guilty or no contest.
“Typically, the defendant pleads guilty in exchange for some form of leniency. For example, the defendant may plead to lesser charges so the penalties are diminished. Or, the defendant may plead to some, but not all of the charges so that others are dropped,” the definition on the Judicial Education Center website reads.
Plea agreements can but do not always include sentencing recommendations, which are not binding. Whether to adhere to the prescribed sentences or enact a different one is up to the judge who presides over the case.
Critics have long held that plea deals lead to reduced sentences for criminals. But the court system is reliant on such deals, and not just in New Mexico.
According to the Plea Bargain Task Force, a group convened by the American Bar Association, 98% of criminal convictions in the United States come from plea agreements.
Luce said the agreements are necessary in a court system that is often slow and can find itself under resourced and inundated with new cases.
“It would be virtually impossible for us to try every case that came in," Luce said.
Only resolving cases by trial, she said, would mean a greater burden for all, and numerous jury trials each day.
She added it would also divert judges from other functions in noncriminal cases.
Luce then tried to explain to the audience when her office decides when to try to offer a plea agreement and why parties involved might see it as a better and more efficient alternative to a trial.
In cases where a criminal charge involves a victim, Luce said her office will not move forward with a plea agreement without receiving feedback or the approval of the victim, or in the case of a homicide or where a child is victimized, the victim's family.
“If they don't have buy-in, if this is not what they want, it's not what we do,” Luce said. She added her office tries to work with victims and their families on their preferred outcome, which she says is not always the stiffest penalty.
“We want to know what outcome they want. Most of the time, they just want some kind of justice. They are not asking for a certain sentence, they don't care about a certain type of crime, they just want justice,” Luce said.
A prosecutor strives to get the maximum sentence they can through such a plea deal. But beyond efficiency and taxpayer money, Luce said such a plea agreement can provide a few things the victim and surviving family seeks, namely a degree of finality.
Unlike a sentence from a criminal trial, one imposed as part of a plea agreement cannot be appealed.
Such appeals can prolong a case for years if not decades. Luce said her office recently received a habeas case commissioned in 2013. No limit exists as to how many Habeas can be filed.
“All they have to do is keep filing Habeas claim petitions and we have to get all those,” Luce explained.
When that happens, the members of the victim's family have to be again notified, and the district attorney's office has to explain to the family what the risks are, and that a conviction can be overturned on a technicality.
Plea agreements also can bring closure to those who have been victimized, allowing them to move on with their lives after receiving some measure of comfort or compensation.
“A plea provides that,” she said.
Prosecutors are often faced with difficult and sometimes painful choices, including notifying victims or their families that the evidence in a case is not strong enough to either go to trial. Other times when they do, a jury can find the evidence to convict, unconvincing, and can lead to a not guilty verdict.
Once a defendant is found not guilty, a case cannot be retried.
“It's awful to hear that verdict, it is awful to meet with that family afterward,” she said.
A lack of physical evidence, or witnesses who have died, been convicted in their case for an offense, or become uncooperative can be barriers to a defendant being found guilty.
Luce said avoiding such an outcome is another reason why prosecutors and victims sometimes opt for a plea agreement rather than a trial. That way victims and their families can receive some justice, even if it is not exactly what they wanted.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.