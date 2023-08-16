Dianna Luce

New Mexico 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce speaks to the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at their July 19 meeting at the Roswell Convention Center on why so many criminal cases end with plea agreements. 

Chaves County's top prosecutor says that of the thousands of cases filed by her office in the last two years in the county, only a few dozen went to trial.

Dianne Luce, district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, comprised of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties, made the statement while speaking to an audience at the July 19 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women in Roswell.

