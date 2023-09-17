Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday amended her week-old public health order meant to address gun violence, narrowing parts of the order that temporarily prohibited most open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.
“We have removed the requirement that open and concealed carry cannot occur until the public health order is either rescinded or extended anywhere in the city,” she said during a press conference announcing the changes.
Instead, the suspension on lawful carrying of most firearms will only apply to parks and playgrounds within Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.
The announcement came two days after U.S. District Judge David Urias issued a temporary restraining order preventing the implementation of portions of the directive that sought to ban open and concealed carry of firearms in public places for at least 30 days.
Under the initial order, that moratorium applied to individuals, except law enforcement officers and licensed security personnel, in communities and counties that average 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents per year since 2021, according to FBI statistics, and more than 90 firearm-related emergency department visits per 100,000 residents between July 2022 and 2023.
Individuals or entities who violated the order could face fines of $5,000.
A preliminary hearing on those provisions pertaining to open and concealed carry is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Lujan Grisham acknowledged at the press conference that the court's decision and debate on the temporary restraining order was a factor in scaling back the order.
“It's modified so that we are showing the relationship to protecting kids and families with high-risk activities within the city (of Albuquerque) and Bernalillo County,” she said.
The initial public health order has been the subject of controversy in New Mexico and beyond, leading to a series of legal challenges from critics and gun rights groups, who claim the limitations on lawful concealed carry, even if temporary, infringe upon the right to bear arms enumerated in the U.S. and New Mexico Constitutions.
On Friday, state Republican lawmakers, the National Rifle Association, and the state's Republican and Libertarian parties filed the lawsuit.
House Minority Leader Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) told the Roswell Daily Record that despite changes to the order announced by the governor Friday, he and the other petitioners will move forward with their litigation.
“The real issue is whether one person, the executive, has the authority to decide which of your rights are rights and which ones are only privileges. And so we are going to continue with our lawsuit to make sure these types of orders don't ever get issued again,” Lane said.
Petitioners in that challenge, filed in the New Mexico Supreme Court, argue Lujan Grisham overstepped her power as governor and violated the separation of powers by issuing an order that caused a “plain, palpable invasion of rights.”
Plaintiffs in the suit call for the order to be struck down and for the court to demand the orders be withdrawn. Further, the suit asks that the court rule that gun violence and drug abuse are not public health emergencies that allow the governor to employ such powers.
The court, the challenge says, should weigh in on the matter even if the public health order is struck down, expires or gets voluntarily withdrawn.
House Minority Leader Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) says Lujan Grisham's reading of the state law regarding emergency public health orders is so broad it could lead to other sweeping actions in the name of safeguarding health and safety, such as shutting down the oil and gas industry because of harmful emissions or banning high fructose corn syrup linked to obesity.
“That's the concern. If she can do that, she can use that act to do anything she wants without being questioned,” Nibert explained.
In addition to provisions related to concealed carry, other sections of the order require compilation of data on gunshot victims and their health outcomes, authorized wastewater testing for illicit substances at public schools, ordered a review of juvenile detention protocols. It also directed the New Mexico Department of Public Safety to coordinate with law enforcement in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to apprehend individuals wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.
On Friday, while accompanied by Democratic lawmakers, Lujan Grisham described the situation in and around Bernalillo County and Albuquerque as a crisis.
“We have a very serious situation in our communities that requires serious, immediate results,” she said.
New Mexico Speaker of the House Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) and Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) also acknowledged the dangerous situation.
Martinez, a father of two, noted his house was recently shot at and that one of his son's baseball practices on at least one occasion had to be canceled when gunshots were heard nearby.
“What we are seeing is very personal to me,” he said.
Stewart said her district has also been impacted by the gun violence. She described finding bullet casings in her driveway a few months ago and that one of her neighbors had a window that was damaged by gunfire.
“It's not unusual for us to be sitting at home at night listening to music and to hear gunshots,” Stewart said.
Lujan Grisham argued the orders she signed allow the state to efficiently and swiftly marshall the resources needed to address it.
Legislative Republicans Friday, after the press conference, echoed calls by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, for a special session to tackle crime.
In a press release, Republicans called on the governor to convene a special session to consider 10 bills related to crime that were either held up or defeated in committee in the recent legislative session.
Among the bills is an overhaul to the state's pretrial detention system, along with measures enhancing penalties for sex crimes against children, battery of law enforcement officers and gun crimes.
Should the governor not convene a special session, the release says Republicans will seek to garner the backing of the three-fifths of legislators in each chamber needed to call themselves into extraordinary session.
But Lujan Grisham and leading Democrats at the press conference believe a special session is not appropriate and as of now will not call one.
Lane, when reached for comment after the press conference, called Lujan Grisham's lack of support for a special session “unfortunate.”
Martinez said at the conference that special sessions, such as those related to the pandemic, are typically reserved for legislation that ended up being approved by large bipartisan majorities and takes effect immediately.
Given the complexity and disagreements on the issue of crime, and since the Legislature is scheduled to convene for its regular session in January, Martinez says he does not believe such a session would be productive.
“Therefore, it would probably result in a waste of taxpayer dollars and really a waste of everyone's time, especially when there is so much we can do in the immediate and work toward the next session,” Martinez said.
