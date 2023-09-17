Albuquerque Guns

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Grisham on Friday, Sept. 8, issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence.

 Alex Brandon/AP File Photo

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday amended her week-old public health order meant to address gun violence, narrowing parts of the order that temporarily prohibited most open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

“We have removed the requirement that open and concealed carry cannot occur until the public health order is either rescinded or extended anywhere in the city,” she said during a press conference announcing the changes.