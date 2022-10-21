MainStreet Roswell has received $2.1 million in state funding to create a downtown marketplace and event venue, with city leaders saying that the project is expected to help revitalize downtown and bring more private investment to the railroad district.
MainStreet New Mexico announced Thursday morning that the local MainStreet affiliate had received the largest award in the state. The state program, part of the New Mexico Economic Development Department, provided $10 million in capital outlay funding statewide to 14 MainStreet organizations as well as art and cultural districts.
The money is for public infrastructure projects intended to spur economic and job growth and renovate properties.
“We received 21% of the entire funding,” said Kevin Maevers, the community development director for the city. “That is significant for a city our size.”
The Market Walk project is part of the Great Blocks program, which is for projects to renovate several blocks. The first Great Blocks grant received by MainStreet Roswell was in November 2019, when $100,000 was provided, along with $20,000 from the city in matching funds and in-kind contributions. That money was used to develop designs and construction documents.
The Market Walk project will involve property between an alleyway east of Virginia Avenue and the railroad track. The south-to-north boundaries are East Walnut to near East Second streets.
“This funding will go far to create a beautiful outdoor space within our railroad district that will include walking paths, performance stage, play area, shaded adult activity area, bathrooms, shade trees, grass and more," said MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez. "This area will become a focal point of activity to enhance and promote our MainStreet and railroad districts."
The design was developed with input from residents and local business and government leaders. The concept is to give the area a railroad theme, with possible features to include a rail yard water tower, a play area with railcars and rail ties or rail yard-style paving near or own walkways.
The site will have an area for food trucks, vehicle parking spaces with a possible electric-charging station, bike racks and improved lighted pathways.
Maevers said the city will provide “hundreds of thousands” in matching funds and in-kind contributions for the current grant. Most of it will be in-kind contributions of staff work related to design and engineering plan review and approvals.
“The city is also looking at the possibility, in fact the probability, of putting up additional funds to complete some of the street work in and around the Great Blocks project in order to make sure that people can get in and out safely and the project itself has a really good street presence,” Maevers said.
He said that the city hasn't received the actual funding yet, but will move quickly once it does to find the contractors to begin construction.
He said that he thinks the work could begin before the end of the year, with a completed project by the middle of 2023.
Maevers said he hope that the project can help boost downtown investment and renovation.
“Anything we do with the downtown area and the railroad district has the potential to be the catalyst for renewed investment, renewed ideas, renewed activity,” he said.
City of Roswell Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings, who worked with former MainStreet Roswell head Kathy Lay on the original grant, said she sees thinks the project will bring more people to the downtown area.
“Now to have the money to actually build the project is really, really exciting,” she said. “It will be great to have people from local businesses downtown that want to take a lunch break and sit under a tree and enjoy their lunch and maybe get some exercise.
"It will be great to bring people down there for local events or different programming opportunities. It just gives us another venue to bring mass people to the downtown area,” Jennings also said.
Gomez said that the city-MainStreet collaboration is essential and that many people have been involved in the two grants, including Molly Boyles, a volunteer MainStreet Roswell board member.
While the Market Walk project is labeled as “phase one,” Gomez said MainStreet does not have any definite plans for other revitalization projects at this time.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.