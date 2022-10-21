MainStreet Roswell has received $2.1 million in state funding to create a downtown marketplace and event venue, with city leaders saying that the project is expected to help revitalize downtown and bring more private investment to the railroad district.

MainStreet New Mexico announced Thursday morning that the local MainStreet affiliate had received the largest award in the state. The state program, part of the New Mexico Economic Development Department, provided $10 million in capital outlay funding statewide to 14 MainStreet organizations as well as art and cultural districts.