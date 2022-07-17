MainStreet Roswell has requested that the city provide it with $60,000 in annual support, with the request to be considered as part of the city's 2022-23 fiscal year still under consideration.
Xanthia Wright, MainStreet Roswell board president, expressed the request, which also was provided in writing, during the Thursday meeting of the Roswell City Council.
The group made a year-in-review presentation to the city council and also announced its new executive director, Barbara Gomez. (See related story.)
Representatives with the downtown economic development and historic preservation organization also let city councilors know that the group was once again accredited by the national Main Street America organization and New Mexico MainStreet.
Board Vice President Molly Boyles said later that the accreditation gives the local organization access to more training, technical assistance and professional help with facade improvements.
“There is a huge list of services available through New Mexico MainStreet if you are accredited that just aren't available as an affiliate,” she said.
For the city's 2021-22 fiscal year that ended in June, the organization requested $60,000, a boost of $20,000 from the prior year, and received it after a 9-0 vote of the Roswell City Council during a Feb. 10 meeting. That vote gave the organization a renewed contract and business service agreement after an eight-month period when it operated under an expired contract.
However, $20,000 of the approved funding was specifically tied to hiring and paying an executive director up to $55,000 a year. But the new executive director was not hired during the city's 2021-22 fiscal year.
According to Boyles, that meant that the organization did not receive any of its funding increase from February to June.
Boyles said the renewed $60,000 funding request is expected to be voted on by the Roswell City Council this fall after consideration by the Finance and Legal committees.
According to the presentation made Thursday to the city council, the organization's efforts during the past year included helping downtown businesses deal with the impacts of COVID-19, including by applying for federal relief loans and grants. Two district businesses received $9,000 in grants with assistance from MainStreet Roswell, the organization indicated in its presentation.
The group also said that the number of followers and visitors to its Facebook and Instagram pages indicated its engagement with the community and its stakeholders.
“We have over 9,000 followers on our Facebook page and over 1,200 on our Instagram. We do have a real good reach,” said Wright. “And you can see the age range on that is all over the board.”
The organization coordinates many major community events and projects throughout the year, including First Fridays; the Farmers' Market; the Chili Cheese Festival; the downtown Community Planting Day; Christmas events that include a tree-lighting, downtown lights and decorations, a light parade or standing light show; U.S. flag displays along Main Street; Small Business Saturday; and participation with downtown booths in citywide events such as the UFO Festival.
Two of its major goals in the months ahead are to update its master plan and to obtain construction funding for the Market Walk project, estimated to cost about $3 million. That project, which already received design funds from New Mexico MainStreet's Great Blocks program, would renovate a portion of downtown near the railroad tracks into an event venue and outdoor pavilion, with landscaped walkways to connect to other portions of the downtown business district.