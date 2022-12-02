The two days of Christmas events that start this afternoon and are coordinated by MainStreet Roswell have been developed as a community effort for the benefit of residents and downtown businesses.

“This is going to be one of the major things” for promoting downtown shopping for the holiday season, said MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez about the "MainStreet Roswell Christmas at the Movies" activities. “We started actually last weekend with Shop Small. That's always one of those type things where we want to recognize our small businesses and shops and encourage people to not only shop small, but to shop small on Main Street.”