The two days of Christmas events that start this afternoon and are coordinated by MainStreet Roswell have been developed as a community effort for the benefit of residents and downtown businesses.
“This is going to be one of the major things” for promoting downtown shopping for the holiday season, said MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez about the "MainStreet Roswell Christmas at the Movies" activities. “We started actually last weekend with Shop Small. That's always one of those type things where we want to recognize our small businesses and shops and encourage people to not only shop small, but to shop small on Main Street.”
While MainStreet Roswell has traditionally sponsored downtown lights, a community tree lighting and a parade in early December, this is the first year that vendors will sell their goods or promote their businesses on the Chaves County courthouse lawn. That occurs Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.
“The downtown vendor part of it is brand new,” Gomez said.
She explained that the MainStreet group decided that, because they already had the courthouse lawn reserved for the movie that starts Saturday evening, they wanted to offer something for people to do beforehand.
But holiday shopping specials also will be offered for two days by the usual downtown merchants. “If you haven't been to downtown for a while, you need to get there,” Gomez said, saying several new stores and businesses have opened in recent months.
On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., MainStreet district businesses are offering “holiday shopping and treats.” Many stores in the district — which encompasses Eighth to Alameda streets from north to south and Richardson to Virginia avenues from west to east — have planned to offer some type of free treats to customers such as hot cocoa, cookies, candy canes, popcorn, hot cider and coffee. Some also will have special discounts and promotions. Food trucks also will be available both days.
“Before the parade starts, we are trying to encourage people to come downtown, shop, get you a few snacks to eat before you come to the courthouse lawn and wait for Santa to get here,” Gomez said.
The parade is tonight at 6 p.m. on Main Street from 13th Street heading south to Third Street. After that, the community tree lighting occurs at the courthouse, followed by vocal performances by individuals and groups.
Saturday activities include the holiday vendors market, the judging of store window decorations, with the windows receiving the most “likes” on the MainStreet Roswell Facebook page receiving gift baskets; kids' crafts coordinated by the Roswell Public Library; free digital photos with Santa; and the free showing of “Polar Express” at 6 p.m.
The winter holiday season is one of the busiest times for most downtown stores and businesses, Gomez said. The other big one for Roswell is the UFO Festival in July.
This holiday season should be a good one, according to retail surveys and forecasts. The National Retail Federation indicated that Thanksgiving weekend shopping hit record numbers, with 196.7 million people saying they did some holiday purchasing, up about 17 million from 2021. An estimated $325.4 million was spent on holiday-related items. The NRF is projecting that winter holiday spending will be six to eight percent higher than in 2021, with sales of $943 million to $960 million. The NRF also said that surveys show that 24% of U.S. consumers intend to make purchases at small businesses. When people purchase items or services at locally owned businesses, an estimated 67 cents of every dollar spent stays in the community and a $1 purchase generates an additional 50 cents in economic benefits, according to American Express, which cosponsors the Shop Small and Small Business Saturday event along with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“We heard that a lot of people did well on Shop Small day,” Gomez said, adding that she would like to see MainStreet do more with that in future years.
Major work has gone into this weekend's Christmas activities. Gomez emphasized that the entire MainStreet board and corps of volunteers as well as numerous businesses, individuals and private donations have contributed to the holiday festivities. She said collaborations are responsible for all that local residents can enjoy, from the lighting of downtown trees, to the decoration of light poles with ribbons and Santa hats, to what Gomez said she considers to be one of the highlights of the weekend, a 20-foot Christmas community tree at the courthouse made possible by Devon Bullock, Rob Tynes of Westlake Ace Hardware and other donors.
The full schedule of Friday and Saturday events can be found on facebook.com/MainStreet Roswell or on the group's website, mainstreetroswell.org.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
