A longtime Roswell volunteer leader and event organizer has been named the new executive director of MainStreet Roswell.
Barbara Gomez has been the marketing, community relations and events director with Frontier Medical for 12 years while also working as an independent event planner and heading up many community projects and organizations.
She will start the new position officially on Aug. 1.
Gomez said that her road to taking the position with the downtown economic development and historic preservation organization began last year, when she was asked to join the board of directors in June 2021.
Prior to that, she said, she had found ways to participate with MainStreet Roswell downtown activities to the extent possible, even though Frontier Medical, which has its office on North Main Street, provides skilled medical care for people at their homes and is not a retail operation.
She was on the board only a short time before its former executive director resigned in August 2021. She said she has learned a lot about the group and its efforts in the community during the past 13 months and recently had a chance to meet with other leaders of MainStreet organizations nationwide.
“In May of this year, they gave me the opportunity to go to Richmond, Virginia, to a national MainStreet conference,” Gomez said. “So myself and Xanthia (Wright) — she is the president — we went together and spent almost a week of learning what other MainStreets do.”
After the conference, MainStreet Roswell issued another announcement about the open executive director position and Gomez decided to apply.
Since August 2021, MainStreet Roswell has had three rounds of candidate interviews, making offers but not having successful negotiations, said Molly Boyles, board vice president. This final round of interviews had “a good amount of qualified candidates,” according to board member and selection committee chair Allen Shanley. He said that about five people were interviewed.
“Barbara is just really well organized. She's really involved in the community as well,” Shanley said.
He added that her experiences as a board member and familiarity with other MainStreet volunteers enhanced her qualifications in his view.
Although the job does not begin officially for a couple of weeks, Gomez said that she will meet this week with the city and New Mexico MainStreet to continue work on a grant application for the Great Blocks program. The local MainStreet received a $100,000 grant from the state group in November 2019 for the design and construction documents for what they have called the Market Walk Project, which will create an outdoor pavilion and event venue with landscaped walkways over a three-block area. The event space would be just south of Second Street near the railroad tracks.
Gomez said she also plans to help if needed with the ongoing Farmers' Market and to begin work on the required executive director training and certification.
“It is an exciting time, a new time, I think, to reset and relook and review our vision and where we are going and what the plan is for the future,” she said. “And I am so excited to be a part of that and the new plans.”
She said she has several goals in her new role. Some of those are researching how upper floors of downtown buildings might be turned into housing, identifying funding sources to renovate more historic buildings and exploring the possibility of expanding the MainStreet district, which now covers about 2.15 miles primarily around the central downtown area.
Gomez has been a resident of Roswell for 44 years, along with her husband, Jesse. A Leadership Roswell program graduate, she is known by many for her work supporting veterans, including as a board officer for Chaves County Homes for Heroes; as an organizer of the 5K run fundraiser traditionally held before the local Veterans' Day Parade; and for working with the New Mexico Military Institute on various projects. She said she hopes to continue such efforts and to help with a project already started to create a health and resource guide for veterans.
Gomez is president of the local Kiwanis Club until September and said she plans to remain involved in that group's primary project, the all-inclusive park to be constructed near the Cielo Grande Recreation Area.
Her other work in the past has included creating health resource directories in the region, organizing the Baby Boomers and Business Expos in Roswell and Artesia, and coordinating professional conferences for medical professionals.
“My audience will change from doctors to the community, and I am excited about that,” Gomez said. “Although I worked for Frontier this whole time, they have been so good to me to let me work on the fun things out in the community that I like to do, and the fact that I pretty much get to do this as a job sounds really good to me.”
