MainStreet Roswell will dedicate two benches in the the downtown business district during First Friday to recognize the contributions made by the honorees in and around Roswell.
The bench dedications will occur Friday starting at about 6 p.m. to honor Juliana Halvorson and the late Johnny Gonzales.
Halvorson, the newly elected Ward 2 city councilor and a past board president for MainStreet Roswell, is being recognized for “countless hours of volunteerism all over our community,” according the MainStreet Roswell news release. Gonzales, who passed away in November 2017, is called a “community hero and helper” by the organization. His work included a prison ministry and organizing many community fundraisers, school supply drives and dinners to help those in need.
People can meet in front of the White Mattress Sleep Gallery, 201 N. Main St., to walk to the benches for the dedications.
A bench dedication for fallen Roswell Fire Department firefighter Jeffrey C. Stroble is planned for June 3.