The UFO Festival represents one of the biggest business opportunities in the city, especially for downtown merchants, according to a board member with a local business development nonprofit and a 2019 economic report on the citywide event.
“The UFO Festival for many — and it is the overwhelming majority of them — this is like their Black Friday,” said Molly Boyles, vice president of the board of MainStreet Roswell in talking about the MainStreet business district.
Black Friday refers to the major retail shopping period following Thanksgiving.
“We know that most of the locals do not shop in the UFO-specialty stores during the year, so Black Friday is not truly Black Friday to them. The UFO Festival is their Black Friday and it is really what carries them through the year,” Boyles said. “They can make it through the year on tourists. We get a lot of tourists in the year, but the festival weekend is absolutely the No. 1 for any store that specializes in UFO or alien items.”
Boyles, who ran a clothing consignment business on North Main Street for years, added that non-specialty stores also experience a big boost in sales. She estimated that 70% of the tourists to the festival who shopped in her store bought something while visiting her store.
Boyles said that most downtown Roswell businesses, whether specializing in alien fare or not, will have stocked up on some UFO- or extraterrestrial-related items to appeal to tourists and festival attendees.
A 2019 study commissioned by MainStreet Roswell, the last year before the pandemic when a large crowd gathered for events, found that the event had direct economic impact of $1.5 million for the three-day event. Individuals in attendance numbered at least 11,005, based primarily on tickets sold by the International UFO Museum and Research Center. Spending was tracked for hotels, food, transportation, events and attractions, and shopping, as well as gross receipts taxes generated for the city, county and state.
The total economic impact, considering indirect spending and benefits, was estimated at $2.1 million.
MainStreet Roswell used to serve as the primary organizer of the festival as a way to promote tourism and local business, and it remains involved this year as the coordinator of the MainStreet Roswell Downtown Activities event based at the Chaves County Courthouse.
The group is offering its signature “passport program” that is often part of its events. People can take the passports and look for festival-related items in participating stores and businesses and then return the filled-in passports for prizes.
“We have two dozen or more businesses participating in the passport program,” Boyles said.
MainStreet also has brought in music for both the courthouse and Reischman Park on North Main Street near Third Street. That includes Reina del Cid and Toni Lindgren, women performers who spent about 10 days in Roswell in May after their vehicle broke down, which led them to write a song about the city.
MainStreet also is bringing in food trucks, with Boyles saying that they have been encouraged to feature something on their food or drink menus that relate to the festival. The downtown courthouse area also will have kids' exhibits; selfie scenes and many vendors who will sell a variety of arts, crafts, souvenirs and other works.
Boyles said that, while some merchants are upset that Main Street is not closed down to allow vendor booths near the downtown district, they are hoping for a good year with a lot of visitors.
“The 75th anniversary sounds like it has been well-advertised outside of the area, so everybody is looking for a large number of tourists coming in for this one,” Boyles said.
MainStreet's Saturday morning parade has about nine groups participating and plans 14 entries at this point, Boyles said. This year, the International UFO Museum and Research Center is sponsoring $2,500 in cash prizes for entry winners, with individual prizes ranging from $100 to $500.
“We are really encouraging people to think about it,” Boyles said. “That's pretty good money for spending a little time on a costume or putting some fluff on your car or some googly-eyes or whatever."
More information about MainStreet Roswell's planned activities are available on its Facebook page or its website, mainstreetroswell.org.
The study on the 2019 festival found that attendees spent $423,975 on events or shopping and booked 4,000 rooms in hotels or other lodging sites for $469,712. Gross receipts taxes generated totaled $111,614, and lodgers' taxes for the city totaled $60,280.
Of the 11,005 visitors in 2019, 60.4% indicated they were first-time visitors to Roswell and 57% came from other states.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.