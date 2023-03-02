20230302-MainStreet-Meeting.jpg

Moon Rock Outfitters co-owner Daniel Cederberg votes with a sticky dot Tuesday night to give some feedback to MainStreet Roswell staff and board members during an annual stakeholder meeting held at the International UFO Museum and Research Center. 

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

MainStreet Roswell is asking permission to close downtown Main Street for the upcoming UFO Festival. Its executive director, Barbara Gomez, is also encouraging downtown businesses to consider how it can make the most out of peak visitor periods at the International UFO Museum and Research Center throughout the year.

About 25 business owners, board members and volunteers — as well as a city employee and a couple of city councilors — gathered Tuesday night at the UFO Museum for the annual stakeholders meeting to hear about the organization's ideas for the future and efforts in the past.