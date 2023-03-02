MainStreet Roswell is asking permission to close downtown Main Street for the upcoming UFO Festival. Its executive director, Barbara Gomez, is also encouraging downtown businesses to consider how it can make the most out of peak visitor periods at the International UFO Museum and Research Center throughout the year.
About 25 business owners, board members and volunteers — as well as a city employee and a couple of city councilors — gathered Tuesday night at the UFO Museum for the annual stakeholders meeting to hear about the organization's ideas for the future and efforts in the past.
Aliens, extraterrestrials and UFOs occupied a great deal of the conversation as MainStreet Roswell is planning its role in the city-organized UFO Festival from June 30 to July 2 and preparing for UFOXPO, a new speakers' and film series, which this year has been timed to coincide with spring break on the weekend of March 10.
Asked to give specifics about the UFO Festival, Gomez said she had applied with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to get a permit to close downtown Main Street to allow vendors there, which was regularly done prior to 2020. In recent years, vendors have been at other locations in town, including the Roswell Convention Center.
“We have the opportunity this year to close Main Street down from Second all the way down to Fifth Street,” she said. The permit must be approved first, she added, and the organization isn't sure that it will want to close all four blocks.
She indicated that the organization intends at this point to coordinate another AlienFest to include street vendors, the Electric Light Parade, entertainers and food trucks.
Special events — which also include for 2023 the Chile Cheese Festival, the Farmers' Market and a Christmas holiday event on Dec. 2 — are only a subset of “promotions,” Gomez said, one of four major activities the group is expected to undertake as a city-supported group and an affiliate of New Mexico MainStreet and Main Street America. The other three are district design and planning, economic development and organizational support for district businesses.
Past efforts have included obtaining grants for facade improvements for downtown buildings, sponsoring workshops for business training, the painting of the mural on the north exterior wall of the UFO Museum, planting flowers each year on community planting day and securing the $2.1 million grant for the planned Market Walk project south of Second St., with environmental work occurring now. Projects in the planning stages are increasing downtown parking, installing bike racks and creating events or festivals along Richardson Ave. Richardson Ave. has an advantage over Main St. in that it can be closed without state approval, Gomez said, and can have banners spanning the street. Gomez said she also would like to bring a technical expert from New Mexico MainStreet to tour the district with business owners to give ideas on how to improve its appearance.
Gomez asked people at the meeting to vote on two of their favorite MainStreet annual events and to give suggestions on how to improve the MainStreet corridor. She also shared the top 2022 suggestions. The ones with the most votes were adding more public art in the area, installing outdoor security cameras, improving landscaping and putting in bike racks.
Gomez encouraged businesses to think of ways to consider locals as “tourists,” giving them a reason to explore the downtown district and visit its businesses. She also recommended that business managers talk with UFO Museum leadership to determine when the attraction has its peak visitor periods so that the businesses can plan marketing around those times. Karen Jaramillo, executive director of the UFO Museum, said March typically attracts about 30,000 people, with March 10-20 of this year expected to bring in 2,000 people a day to the museum.