Motorists traveling on Main Street between College Boulevard and McGaffey Street will notice some lane closures starting Wednesday.
Traffic will continue to move through this work area for up to five weeks while crews complete a pavement-maintenance project.
The project will be done in three segments: from College Boulevard to Sixth Street; Sixth to Alameda streets; and Alameda to McGaffey streets.
Work will be performed on north and south travel lanes, including turning lanes, during each project segment.
Motorists will need to slow down and use extra caution because traffic is going to be limited to one lane in each direction.
While the work takes place in each segment, the speed limit will be reduced.
During this work, access to businesses along Main Street and side streets will be maintained.
The street will be re-striped for traffic lanes, turning lanes, crosswalks and other road uses once the asphalt work is completed. Again, drivers will be asked to use care as they go through that area.