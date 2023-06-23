Science and story

From left to right: UNM BA/MD students Faith Vicente, Makylah Apostol and Katelyn Estrada at a reception Tuesday held at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. The students have completed their sophomore year and a month-long practicum in Roswell.  

 Sarah Treschl Photo

On Tuesday, Makylah Apostol, Katelyn Estrada and Faith Vicente, three students in the University of New Mexico’s combined Bachelor of Arts/Medical Degree (BA/MD) program, were acknowledged with a reception at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center as they finish their rural summer practicum in Roswell. The BA/MD program helps students appreciate how the personal stories of patients and their distinctive rural experiences intersect with the practice of medicine.

In the essay “On working with cadavers,” Marion Bishop describes being in medical school, learning about bodies while simultaneously reflecting on the human condition from the vantage point of someone who loves literature and the humanities. Bishop, like the UNM BA/MD professors, understands medical school is more than chemistry and microbiology, more than anatomy and complex math.