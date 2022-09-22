Roswell Adult Center door malfunctioning

Juno Ogle Photo

A woman enters the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., Wednesday afternoon. The controls for the accessible entrance at the center have not been functioning since June. The city's facilities maintenance department and its vendors have not yet been able to successfully fix the door but are continuing to work on repairs.

 Juno Ogle

The automatic accessible door at the Roswell Adult Center has not been functioning for several months, but the city has been working to try and get it fixed, according to the city’s Public Affairs director.

The door, which can be opened manually, is operated from the outside by a button near the entrance. On the inside, a sensor detects when a person approaches the door, which then opens automatically. Neither has functioned properly since June.