A man accused of fatally shooting his friend and roommate about a month ago at the Spring River Apartments on North Sycamore Avenue will now have his case heard in New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court.
Darin Penn, 19, voluntarily waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge on April 21. Judge James Hudson determined that “probable cause” exists to support the first-degree murder charge and ordered the case moved from magistrate court to state district court. It is now assigned to Judge Dustin Hunter, who serves in Chaves County.
In a detention hearing held April 11, Hudson had ordered that Penn remain detained until his trial.
Penn’s lawyer, S. Doug Jones Witt, has said that Penn has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge and that he thinks his client has been overcharged. Witt has said that his client was “suffering from delusions” at the time of the shooting.
An affidavit filed with the court indicated that Penn appeared to a police officer, in the aftermath of the shooting, to be “intoxicated with an unknown substance due to his erratic behavior and speech.”
Witt added that Penn feels “great remorse” over the death of his friend.
Penn is accused of shooting Mason Mayes, 17, who was found deceased on March 26 in the apartment they shared with Penn’s brother at the apartment complex. Court documents state that both after the shooting and the day before, Penn had called 911 and told police and dispatchers that people were shooting at him and around the apartments and that police were surrounding the area.
An arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. on May 9 at the Chaves County Courthouse.