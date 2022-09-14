A judge has set bond at $25,000 for a man accused of damaging a room containing an ATM.
Electronic court records show Judge K.C. Rogers set bond for Anthony Marks, 29, during a Thursday hearing in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
According to a jail summary report issued Tuesday, Marks, who is charged with one count of breaking and entering, had not put up money for bond and was still being held at the Chaves County Detention Center.
Court records state Marks, sometime before 12:59 a.m. Thursday, allegedly threw a rock through the glass door to the room containing the ATM, in the 3300 block of North Main Street, before crawling inside the room.
When an officer came to the scene, Marks was reportedly pacing inside the room, then sat behind the ATM machine when the officer arrived.
Marks eventually followed the commands of the officer and was taken into custody. The door, according to court records, had an estimated value of $2,000.
According to court records, Marks initially told the officer he was not trying to steal money but broke the door because, “he was trying to get an alarm to go off so officers could come get him.”
Electronic records show Marks has a history of criminal charges, including one count of criminal damage to property in a pending case from July, when he allegedly used a bicycle wheel to smash an ATM screen at another location.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.