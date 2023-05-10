Danny Lucero

Lucero

An area man accused of holding a woman who lived with him captive in their apartment while allegedly raping her and subjected her to abuse, has pled not guilty to a series of charges.

When he appeared in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Roswell Monday, court records indicate Danny Lucero, 50, of Roswell, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree; false imprisonment with intent to inflict a sexual offense; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member; and battery of a household member.