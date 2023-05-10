An area man accused of holding a woman who lived with him captive in their apartment while allegedly raping her and subjected her to abuse, has pled not guilty to a series of charges.
When he appeared in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Roswell Monday, court records indicate Danny Lucero, 50, of Roswell, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree; false imprisonment with intent to inflict a sexual offense; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member; and battery of a household member.
Lucero, who was convicted of a sexual offense against a child in a 2003 case in Colorado, also pled not guilty to a separate charge of failure to register as a sex offender after having relocated to New Mexico. Jury trials in both cases were scheduled by Judge Jared Kallunki for Sept. 26.
Francis Rio, Lucero's attorney, did not return calls for comment before press time Tuesday.
Allegations Lucero imprisoned the woman and raped her as many as 20 times at his 1100 block of South Virginia Avenue apartment surfaced after the alleged victim escaped from the apartment in January.
Lucero, when interviewed by investigators, denied the accusations.
Court records state the woman told police she met Lucero in December after being introduced to him while staying at a local women's shelter. Later, Lucero let her stay with him at his studio apartment in exchange for covering a portion of his rent.
After she moved in, the woman later told investigators that Lucero became very jealous and possessive, growing angry and threatening her whenever she went to work. That pattern of behavior soon escalated, with him allegedly keeping the door locked, preventing her from leaving and keeping the woman's phone in a locked box.
The woman, per court records, also told police that during her time with Lucero, he would hit her, threaten her with a gun, force her to do drugs, keep her naked at all times and raped her “at least 20 times.”
On Jan. 22, the victim fled the apartment after Lucero left keys that he usually kept with him on his desk while he was taking a shower.
“She was able to grab those keys, unlock the door and run out with some of her belongings,” court documents state. Lucero tried to stop her, grabbing her leg as she climbed over a tall fence. As she fled, Lucero allegedly told her, “don't worry they'll get you.”
When investigators spoke with Lucero, court records indicate that he was very difficult to understand and his statements were inconsistent, at times saying he did not know the woman, but at other times identifying her by name.
Lucero denied holding the woman against her will, saying she had her own key to the residence and was free to leave and return whenever she wanted. Lucero added that he “never tied her up and that he did nothing wrong.”
Per court records, Lucero has a criminal history, including at least 17 years in prison while in Colorado. In addition to the sexual assault on a child charge, Lucero was also convicted in 2017 on a second-degree assault charge, a crime he had committed while still in prison.
Bond has been set for Lucero at $2,500, but a jail population summary report shows that as of Tuesday, he is still being housed at the Chaves County Detention Center where he has been for the last 46 days.