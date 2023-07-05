A domestic dispute Thursday ended with a man arrested for allegedly shooting his wife with a BB gun.
When he appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday, court records indicate that Abel Gonzalez, 39, pled not guilty to one count of aggravated battery against a household member, a misdemeanor offense.
Magistrate Judge James Mason subsequently set Gonzalez's bond at $5,000 cash or surety.
No name of an attorney representing Gonzalez was listed in electronic court records Monday.
The criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court said that at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, a woman went to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center after reportedly having been shot three times by Gonzalez. She had been shot once in the right hand and twice in the right leg. At first, she claimed that Gonzalez shot her with a .22 caliber, but later she said it might have been a BB gun.
Later, when police searched the 700 block of El Dora Drive house where the incident happened, they found many firearms, but not a .22 caliber. Among the weapons discovered was a BB gun along with seven rounds fired from the weapon that were found on the kitchen floor near some drops of blood.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she and Gonzalez got into a verbal argument that escalated further when he began throwing items around the house and had punched a hole in the wall. In response to his breaking of several of her items, she started breaking some of his possessions.
Gonzalez then took a three-hour nap and when he woke up allegedly began shouting at the woman before grabbing a BB gun and shooting her.
Per court records, the woman said after he fired on her, Gonzalez turned the gun on himself and began to shoot himself point blank in the wrist. The woman claimed Gonzalez did that to give the appearance that he was the victim of battery.
After leaving the house, the woman went to the residence of a neighbor who called 911.
Police later questioned Gonzalez, notifying him of his Miranda rights. Per the criminal complaint, he reportedly admitted to shooting the woman, saying it was “a BB gun situation” that was initiated by an argument.
Gonzalez reportedly admitted to shooting the woman with a BB gun. He then expressed regret he did not hit her with a sandal instead of shooting her with the BB gun.
