A 30-year-old Roswell man suspected of having twice coerced a teenage girl into having sex with him in 2021 was arrested Friday evening.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas confirmed Scotty Lee Grantier was taken into custody by deputies who served him with a warrant while he was working his shift at a local restaurant.
Per court records, Grantier is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree, along with one count each of criminal sexual contact with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
When reached for comment about the case, Ira Shiflett, managing attorney for the Roswell office of the Public Defender, said Grantier was conditionally appointed an attorney by the office and that no attorney had yet been officially assigned to the case. He did not comment further.
The allegations against Grantier first surfaced Dec. 21, 2021, when according to court records, the then-13-year-old alleged victim and her mother reported them to the Sheriff's Office after the mother learned about the alleged incidents while checking messages on her daughter's cellphone.
When she spoke to deputies, court documents indicate, the alleged victim admitted to twice having had sex with Grantier between September and December 2021, because Grantier, who was friends with her brothers, said he threatened to shoot and jump her brothers if she did not.
Grantier and the alleged victim reportedly communicated in person, as well as through text messages and Snapchat.
On both occasions, court records indicate, Grantier reportedly drove the girl to his house. In one of the episodes, he reportedly encouraged the victim to drink alcohol. When she became dizzy and confused, he began touching and performing sexual acts on her.
Following the allegations, deputies went to Grantier's home to speak to him about the claims, but the attempts to reach him were not successful.
Court records state that on Jan. 18, 2022, when a deputy stopped by a restaurant where Grantier worked, it was learned he was working in the back kitchen area at the time. When he learned that a deputy was there and wanted to speak with him that day, Grantier ran out the back door of the restaurant. Deputies that day were unable to find him in that area.
On Monday, Judge James Mason set Grantier's bond at $50,000 during an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, according to electronic court records. A jail population report from the Chaves County Detention Center indicated Grantier was still housed at that facility as of Tuesday morning.
