The Chaves County Sheriff's Office and federal officials are investigating the presence of several stash houses in the area, which are believed to be used to house undocumented migrants.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas Monday declined to say where the houses are believed to be citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, but that it comes after 34-year-old Omar Quino-Teodoro, who was also in the country illegally, was found with 11 migrants inside his Chevy Suburban during a traffic stop.
The passengers in the vehicle with Quino-Teodoro included eight women, two 16-year-old boys who did not know English and a man who sold his own house in Mexico to get the money needed to pay Quino-Teodoro in cash to be brought into the U.S. and taken to New York City.
Quino-Teodoro was subsequently arrested on nine counts of human trafficking for commercial sex acts, and another two counts of human trafficking, involuntary servitude. He was held at the Chaves County Detention Center before being released to federal custody.
Yslas said the 11 migrants were turned over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigrations Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, to be taken to another location before being returned to Mexico.
Quino-Teodoro was arrested after he was pulled over Sunday at about 1:24 a.m. on Southeast Main Street just north of West Brasher Road.
At the time, Quino-Teodoro was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove past deputies while they were conducting another traffic stop in the area. Deputies then pulled over the Suburban, where they found the 31-year-old male migrant driving.
Yslas said the man driving was taking directions from Quino-Teodoro, who was also in the vehicle.
Later, deputies learned that Quino-Teodoro transported the migrants from Mexico into the U.S. and that they had only been in the United States for a few days.
“They further advised that they did not know where they were or where they entered into the United States from,” Yslas said. He added that those in the vehicle had dirty clothes and a smell emanated from the vehicle indicating the passengers had not showered in several days.
Officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were contacted and it was learned that Quino-Teodoro and the migrants at the time of the stop were en route to a gas station in Roswell. At the gas station, they were allegedly supposed to receive a call notifying them of the location of a stash house in town where the undocumented migrants could be dropped off.
Unfortunately, Yslas said, similar incidents have been on the rise in the Roswell area.
“These types of issues and problems have exploded and we are seeing more and more of this in our area," he explained.