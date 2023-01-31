The Chaves County Sheriff's Office and federal officials are investigating the presence of several stash houses in the area, which are believed to be used to house undocumented migrants.

Undersheriff Charles Yslas Monday declined to say where the houses are believed to be citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, but that it comes after 34-year-old Omar Quino-Teodoro, who was also in the country illegally, was found with 11 migrants inside his Chevy Suburban during a traffic stop.