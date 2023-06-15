Adrian Lucero

Multiple criminal charges have been brought against a Roswell man for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a teenage girl and then reportedly having sex with her.

Electronic court records indicate Adrian Lucero, 25, was served with a warrant and arrested Tuesday on two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree of a child, ages 13-18. He also faces one count each of causing or permitting a child to engage in sexual exploitation, enticement of a child and bribery of a witness.

