Multiple criminal charges have been brought against a Roswell man for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a teenage girl and then reportedly having sex with her.
Electronic court records indicate Adrian Lucero, 25, was served with a warrant and arrested Tuesday on two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree of a child, ages 13-18. He also faces one count each of causing or permitting a child to engage in sexual exploitation, enticement of a child and bribery of a witness.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set Lucero's bond at $50,000 Wednesday during a court appearance.
Christopher Marlowe, an attorney listed as representing Lucero, told the Roswell Daily Record that the case is still in its early stages and that his client is entitled to due process.
"I believe that when the facts and circumstances come out, the public will have a better view of what really happened in this case," Marlowe said.
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court alleges that Lucero and the girl exchanged nude photos of each other via text messages and Snapchat. They then reportedly had sex twice.
The accusations came to light in April when the alleged victim revealed them to a school social worker and later to the police.
Per the criminal complaint, the alleged victim, who allegedly knew Lucero through family, told police Lucero regularly said he wished that she was older, complimented her looks, and repeatedly expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with her and be in a relationship with her.
Sometime in 2021, they allegedly began exchanging sexually explicit photos at Lucero's request. She and Lucero allegedly had the first of two sexual encounters in June 2022 when he picked her up from soccer practice and took her back to his house. The second encounter reportedly happened last November when he picked her up from school and took her to his house.
The alleged victim said she complied with Lucero's requests for photos and later sex out of fear that he would try to perform those same acts on her sisters if she did not.
When police later spoke with Lucero, he denied that he and the girl had sex but admitted to exchanging nude photos with her and commenting on her looks. Court records state he alleged that she sent him naked photos, but that he sent her ones of himself from “his waste (sic) up only.”
He added that there were several instances where they spent time alone together at his house and once even briefly kissed, but that they never had sex.