A marked Roswell Police unit was reported stolen from outside the parking lot of the police department early Tuesday after it was left idling, unlocked and unattended.
Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth in an email response to questions about the episode said the Dodge pickup truck patrol unit was reported stolen from the parking lot of the police station at 128 W. Second St. sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
“The officer had left it running and failed to lock it before going into the police station,” Wildermuth said.
Officers watched surveillance video of the unit that was parked in the police department's south unit. The man who was seen on the video taking it, court records state, was identified by an officer as Miguel Rodriguez, 33, someone who was recognized from past encounters with police.
Rodriguez has since been detained and charged with one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle.
No damage was done to the vehicle, but a police-issued camera was reportedly taken from it and subsequently recovered.
The video from moments before the theft showed a man, later identified as Rodriguez, entering the parking lot and circling the vehicle before climbing into it. Court records indicate he then drove the vehicle out of the parking lot before heading north on Richardson Ave.
Court records indicate investigators then reached out to Rodriguez's parents who in turn provided them with the phone number of his girlfriend as well as her 500 block of S. Beech Ave. address.
When she was contacted, the girlfriend admitted the stolen unit was parked behind her house. It was subsequently found in a nearby alley unoccupied. Police then went to the Beech Ave. address, where they found Rodriguez and he was taken into custody without further incident.
A missing police-issued Canon digital camera was found inside a bedroom in the girlfriend's house.
Police later questioned the girlfriend who said Rodriguez showed up at her house at 3:30 a.m. in the stolen unit and stepped out of it with a camera in his hands. Court records state the girlfriend told him that he should not have the pickup and to get rid of it. Rodriguez then responded by telling her “don't be a weenie.”
When police interviewed Rodriguez, court records state he took the truck because he believed it was owed to him as collateral “because the police were using drones to mess with him and that they had been watching him for the last two years.”
Rodriguez added that he also took the vehicle because he wanted to talk to police about “what was being done to him.”
Initially, Rodriguez denied having taken anything from the unit, but court records state he eventually admitted to taking the digital camera.
The Roswell Police Department in the past has warned the public against keeping vehicles running and unlocked, saying doing so increases the risk of theft or burglary.
“RPD reminds citizens to ensure vehicle doors are locked when you exit your vehicle. Also, do not leave valuables in your vehicle. And don’t forget to close (and lock if feasible) the doors to your garage or shed in the evening if you had them open during the day,” an August 2018 posting on the city's official website states.
When asked whether the officer will be disciplined, Wildermuth explained that he could not comment on that specifically. However, he acknowledged “it is safe to say there will be some internal discussion taking place to reinforce the importance of making sure vehicles are secure when officers are away from them.”
