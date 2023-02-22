Roswell Police Station

A marked police unit in the parking lot of the Roswell Police Department Tuesday afternoon. Court records state that early Tuesday a Dodge pickup truck was taken from the Police Department parking lot. An officer reportedly left the unit unlocked and running while he went inside the Department. When he came out, the vehicle was gone. One man, Miguel Rodriguez, 33, has been arrested and charged in connection with the episode. 

 Alex Ross Photo

A marked Roswell Police unit was reported stolen from outside the parking lot of the police department early Tuesday after it was left idling, unlocked and unattended.

Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth in an email response to questions about the episode said the Dodge pickup truck patrol unit was reported stolen from the parking lot of the police station at 128 W. Second St. sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.