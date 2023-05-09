A local man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly breaking into a south Roswell restaurant and stealing multiple items.
No one was inside when Jake Goldston, 22, reportedly broke the front glass door at the Subway restaurant at 1307 S. Main St. Sunday, but court records indicate surveillance video showed a man, resembling Goldston, break into the store.
Goldston was found a short time later and placed under arrest. He is now charged with one count each of burglary and criminal damage to property over $1,000. No name of an attorney representing Goldston was listed in court records Monday.
Electronic court records state Goldston did appear Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, but did not list how much his bond was set nor did it specify his conditions of release.
Police were dispatched to the Subway store in south Roswell Sunday at about 4:13 a.m., in response to an in-progress burglary that a caller told dispatchers had happened three or four minutes before.
Officers did not find anyone inside the store at the time when the glass door was found shattered. Subsequently, it was discovered that two bags of chips worth a combined total of $2.40, seven cookies worth a total of $4.90 and $3 from a tip jar on the store counter had all been stolen.
Investigators were provided surveillance video on which they observed a tall, thin man with a shaved head and goatee holding a rock in his hand while outside the store. The individual then proceeded to hit the door with the rock, kick the glass and then climb into the store.
The footage showed the intruder then taking two bags of chips from a rack inside the store before going behind the counter, taking cookies out of the display case and then eating them. Before leaving the store, the man is shown pilfering $3 from a tip jar near the cash register.
Less than an hour later, a Roswell Police officer encountered Goldston in the parking lot of the Otero Federal Credit Union at 1900 South Main Street. Court records state Goldston matched the description of the suspect in the video and was wearing clothes like those worn by the intruder.
Per court records state, Goldston reportedly admitted to the burglary and taking items because he wanted some chips and a drink.
The incident came a week after court records after an evaluation concluded Goldston was incompetent to stand trial on two counts of non-residential burglary and one count of criminal damage to property over $1,000 following an alleged break-in at the Roswell Mall.
At the time, Goldston was arrested after he was allegedly found inside the mall wearing women's clothing early on the morning of Nov. 12. He allegedly broke the front glass doors at the mall's main entrance. He then reportedly broke a glass window, stole five gold necklaces from a jewelry store, ate some food from a mall food vendor and then broke into the JCPenney store.
When officers arrived, Goldston was found inside a store dressing room wearing women's clothing and a gold chain necklace. Human defecation was found on the carpet of one of the dressing room stalls.
Due to the presence of feces and body odor, some $1,028.47 in clothing items could not be sold. A security guard later told police the incident happened a day after he removed Goldston from the JCPenney store and Ooy's House, a restaurant inside the mall.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.