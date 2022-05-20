A local man has been charged with four felonies and a petty misdemeanor after allegedly shooting a gun near people in the yard of a residence in south Roswell on Monday, hitting a car. He also allegedly exposed himself to some people in the household, including a minor.
Timothy Daniel Jirovec, 35, was arrested by Chaves County sheriff’s deputies at about 1:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Cahoon Avenue.
The felony charges include two counts of aggravated assault; a count of aggravated indecent exposure to a person under 18 years of age; and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, with no great bodily harm involved. The petty misdemeanor is for negligent use of a deadly weapon, with the allegation that Jirovec was intoxicated when using the weapon.
Jirovec is being held at the Chaves County Detention Center after conditions of release were set by Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt during Jirovec’s first appearance in court on Tuesday.
Fouratt found probable cause for the charges and set conditions of release to include staying at least 1,000 feet away from the witnesses and the alleged victims, as well as refraining from contacting them unless through his lawyer or in the presence of a District Attorney’s Office representative. He also is required to post a cash or surety bond of $25,000.
Jirovec did not enter a plea during the court appearance and the Public Defender’s Office was not immediately available to respond to questions.
According to a statement of probable cause submitted by a sheriff’s deputy, Jirovec was reported by witnesses to have been drinking on Monday and began arguing with his girlfriend and her children when he returned to the Cahoon Avenue residence that day. He allegedly fired a gun in the presence of others while standing in the yard, hitting a car. At some point in the day, he also allegedly exposed himself to his girlfriend and a teenager.
An online preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 31.