A Roswell man is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing soon in a Roosevelt County court on allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with a former patient.
Jon Eason Perry, 52, who once held a New Mexico license as a physician assistant, has been charged with criminal sexual penetration, a third-degree felony, for allegedly having sex with a woman who had been his patient, according to court documents.
New Mexico law prohibits a provider of psychotherapy from having sexual contact with a current patient or a person who has been a patient during the prior year.
The alleged criminal incident is reported to have occurred at the woman's work in Portales on Sept. 28, 2020, about nine months after the patient-doctor relationship ended in January 2020.
The criminal case was filed in Roosevelt County Magistrate Court on June 28. Perry was arrested July 1.
During Perry's first court appearance on July 5, Judge Christopher Mitchell allowed his release if he made a cash payment of at least 10% of the $1,500 bond. The Roosevelt County Detention Center indicated on Friday that Perry is no longer in its custody.
Other conditions of release include that Perry avoid contact with the woman who made the complaint and anyone who might testify in the case and refrain from the use of alcohol and illegal drugs and from possessing firearms or dangerous weapons.
Perry did not enter a plea during his first appearance. He did not respond to an email by press time and no answer was received to messages left with phone numbers associated with him. A public defender representing him in the criminal case did not answer phone calls by press time.
Perry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and formal arraignment at 9 a.m. July 20.
Four days earlier than the criminal case filing, on June 24, the woman who made the complaint filed a civil lawsuit against him in New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court, according to court documents.
The woman alleges other sexual advances and remarks by Perry and said that Perry started treating her for mental health concerns at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in November 2019.
Other defendants in her civil lawsuit are Elite Medical LLC of Roswell and Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, as well as the hospital's parent company Community Health Systems Inc.
Calls and emails to representatives with Elite Medical were not returned by press time. A representative with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center chose not to make a comment or answer questions.
Perry voluntarily surrendered his physician's assistant license in New Mexico in April 2021 after the board began investigating complaints against him.
Perry did not admit wrongdoing in his surrender of his license, according to New Mexico Medical Board documents, but he agreed not to apply for a physician assistant license in New Mexico in the future.
A California license was revoked “as a result of a disciplinary action rendered by the Board.” A license issued in Washington State in 2017 expired in October 2021. An Iowa license is listed as inactive.
