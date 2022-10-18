Bond was set Monday at $50,000 for a man accused of burglarizing two houses Sunday before allegedly leading Chaves County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen pickup truck.
Electronic court records show Judge E.J Fouratt set the bond for 34-year-old Randy Fietek of Tularosa Monday during a hearing in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Fietek, per court documents, faces two counts of aggravated burglary in the Dunken area in southwestern Chaves County. He also is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon; and possession of stolen vehicles or motor vehicles.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Monday that Fietek was arrested in a field near the Roswell Air Center following the burglaries and a high-speed chase that at times reached 90 miles an hour.
No attorney representing Fietek was named in electronic records before press time Monday. Therefore, no one could not be reached for comment about the charges.
According to court records, Chaves County deputies received a call at 7:44 a.m. Sunday about a burglary at a home in the zero block of California Draw Road. The caller reported that an individual in a hooded sweatshirt and driving a black pickup truck broke into the house and stole several guns.
Shortly after responding to the call, deputies were notified of a second burglary at a residence in the 100 block of Mossman Road involving a similar pickup.
“They (the caller) advised they were following the suspect and they followed him on Mesclaro Road to Chesser Road and then northbound on Old Y.O Road heading back to Roswell,” Yslas said.
“So they were pretty much giving us a play-by-play of where they were at,” he continued.
A deputy encountered the pickup while traveling south on Old Y.O Road and tried to conduct a stop on the vehicle, court records state. The pursuit continued until the pickup came to a halt at the intersection of Y.O Road and Old Y.O Road.
“The driver and sole occupant then jumped out of the vehicle and began to run to a field to the west of the airport. The vehicle was left in drive and crashed into the fence of the property,” court records state.
Fietek, per court documents, fled on foot, resisting calls by deputies and officers from the Roswell Police Department to stop. He was subsequently detained, and Fietek allegedly disclosed his identity to authorities once in custody.
When later questioned, court filings indicate, Fietek reportedly confessed to the two burglaries, allegedly saying he took items from the Mossman Road address and guns from the California Draw Road location.
“Defendant stated that he threw out the firearms while being chased by the calling party hoping they would pickup the firearms and stop chasing him,” court records state.
Deputies and the caller who was following Fietek later found some, if not all, of the stolen guns, court records state.
Additionally, Fietek reportedly admitted to deputies that he had stolen the pickup from a Ruidoso feed store.
Deputies also stated in court filings that they later discovered a handgun in the passenger seat of the pickup.
According to court documents, Fietek had a past felony conviction for credit card fraud and was prohibited from possessing firearms, something court records said factored into his decision to throw the guns out of the pickup.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.