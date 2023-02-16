A botched armed robbery attempt of a south Roswell gas station culminated in the arrest of a local man Tuesday.
Court records indicate Jacob Ceballos, 22, was charged with one count of attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery, after he went into the Stripes gas station at 3800 South Main St. and allegedly, with his hand in his pocket, inferred he had a weapon and ordered an employee to hand over all the money in the cash register. A short time later, Ceballos left the store without any money.
Roswell Police were called to the gas station in response to an attempted robbery. Ceballos was subsequently found, arrested and taken into custody at a Zero block of West Byrne Street.
On Wednesday, Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set Ceballos' bond at $25,000.
Court documents state Ceballos' arrest came after a store clerk advised officers that he was working at the cash register at about 2:30 p.m. when a man walked into the store and up to the counter. The man, alleged to be Ceballos, was looking at the cigarettes when he told the clerk behind the counter to come closer to him. When the clerk complied, Ceballos allegedly demanded the clerk empty out the cash drawer. When the clerk responded that there was only $8 in the drawer, Ceballos said he did not believe him and instructed him to “get all the cash out of there.”
After what the clerk called “a bit of a stare down” court records state Ceballos reportedly bolted out of the store. Surveillance camera footage later showed him leaving and driving away in a Hyundai Sonata, southbound on Main Street.
Officers subsequently began searching the area of south Roswell when they found the vehicle in front of the Byrne Street residence. More officers came to the scene and callouts were made for Ceballos to exit the house. After 15 minutes, court records state, he and his girlfriend came out of the residence. Ceballos was then taken into custody.
A search of the residence produced a black windbreaker, jeans and a pair of boots similar to the outfit seen in the surveillance video. No gun was found at the house or in the vehicle.
When questioned by police, court records state Ceballos said he had “no idea” why he was brought to the police station. Under questioning, Ceballos explained that because it was Valentine's Day he had left work early and made three stops at stores including the Stripes location where the robbery occurred.
Ceballos denied telling the clerk to empty out the drawer. He claimed that he talked to the employee after being prevented from buying a pack of cigarettes because he had left his identification at his house.
According to court records, investigators believed that during their questioning of Ceballos he was not being honest in his answers because he was unable to provide responses without first repeating out loud the question he was asked.