Stripes gas station

Stripes at 3800 S. Main St. in Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A botched armed robbery attempt of a south Roswell gas station culminated in the arrest of a local man Tuesday.

Court records indicate Jacob Ceballos, 22, was charged with one count of attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery, after he went into the Stripes gas station at 3800 South Main St. and allegedly, with his hand in his pocket, inferred he had a weapon and ordered an employee to hand over all the money in the cash register. A short time later, Ceballos left the store without any money.