New Mexico State Police have charged a local man in connection with a drive-by shooting in a southwest Roswell residential neighborhood.
Jonah Flores, 25, of Roswell, was served with an arrest warrant Tuesday. Electronic court records indicate he faces two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony along with one count each of abuse of a child, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
The District Attorney's Office for the 5th Judicial District has filed a motion for pretrial detention and a preliminary hearing in the case, alleging Flores represents a flight risk and that the seriousness of the allegations demonstrates if released pending trial no conditions could reasonably ensure the public's safety. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for March 7.
As of press time Wednesday, no name of an attorney representing Flores could be found in court documents.
Flores is alleged to have fired multiple rounds from a 9mm Glock into a 2600 block of S. Lea Ave. home Monday night. No one was injured, but court documents indicate at least two rounds struck the house, one round of which went through a wall near a three-year-old girl's crib and became lodged in a nearby arm chair. The second hit the wall on the lower part of the house near the ground.
Another three bullet holes were discovered in a wooden fence in the backyard on the east side of the house. In all, seven shell casings from a 9mm handgun were found on the side of the road on nearby Gayle St.
When interviewed by police, the man said he, his wife and daughter were in their bed in a room on the southeast corner of the house facing Gayle St. at about 9 p.m when he heard gunfire coming from outside and pieces of a house wall break.
“He grabbed his daughter and rolled off the bed to protect her. He then ran to his garage, grabbed a firearm and went outside through the garage,” court documents state.
Once he was outside, the man reportedly saw a vehicle stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Gayle and S. Main St., but did not know which way the vehicle went from there.
Surveillance video was later obtained which showed a vehicle at the time of the shooting drive east on Gayle St. and then north on S. Main St. The vehicle, described as a Toyota Corolla with a Zia Symbol on the back window, was tracked using street light cameras at various locations.
Court records indicate a New Mexico State Police officer later found a vehicle matching that description parked outside a Washington Ave. apartment. The vehicle was allegedly registered to Flores. When they searched the apartment after having obtained a warrant, officers reportedly found a Glock 9mm handgun inside with seven rounds missing.
When Flores was interviewed by police, records say he allegedly admitted to the shooting but did not state why he carried it out. Flores added that he did not know the occupants of the house, how many times he fired or whether he fired the shots while in or out of the vehicle.
According to the motion for pretrial detention, Flores has a criminal record that includes serving probation and prison time for armed robbery; receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
