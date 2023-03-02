Jonah Flores mug

Flores 

New Mexico State Police have charged a local man in connection with a drive-by shooting in a southwest Roswell residential neighborhood.

Jonah Flores, 25, of Roswell, was served with an arrest warrant Tuesday. Electronic court records indicate he faces two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony along with one count each of abuse of a child, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.