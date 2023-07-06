Fernando Ortega

Ortega

A local man on Monday pled not guilty to a criminal charge that stems from an alleged rape of a teenager back in February.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle confirmed that Fernando Ortega, 26, entered the plea through his attorney to a single count of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree, child 13-18, during an arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.