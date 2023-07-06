A local man on Monday pled not guilty to a criminal charge that stems from an alleged rape of a teenager back in February.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle confirmed that Fernando Ortega, 26, entered the plea through his attorney to a single count of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree, child 13-18, during an arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
Electronic court records indicate that at the hearing, District Judge Dustin K. Hunter scheduled Ortega's trial for Nov. 29.
Blake Duggar, an attorney listed in court documents as representing Ortega, did not respond to an email requesting comment on the case before press time Wednesday.
Ortega allegedly raped a 16-year-old on Feb. 28 while at the home where they both lived. Family members learned of the alleged incident in April and reported it to police. On June 5, Ortega was arrested on the sexual penetration charge.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicates the alleged victim later told authorities that on the night of the incident, Ortega went into her room, held her down and raped her. She added Ortega may also have choked her.
In her interview with police, court records state the alleged victim said she was in her room FaceTiming with someone when Ortega came in and asked her something. The alleged victim said she does not recall what Ortega asked but remembers telling him to leave, and that he complied with the order.
Moments later, according to the criminal complaint, Ortega came back into the room and raped her. When he was done, Ortega reportedly dressed himself and left.
The friend that the alleged victim was FaceTiming with at the time of the incident later gave police a similar account of what reportedly happened. Later, it was learned that the friend was muted, which prevented her from speaking at the time and the victim's phone was placed under a pillow.
The alleged victim also claimed Ortega engaged in activities of a sexual nature with her when she was 7 or 8 years old.
Ortega denied the allegations when he spoke to police. He added that he never thought of the alleged victim in a sexual way and did not know why the charges were made against him.
A jail population summary report Wednesday indicates that Ortega remains housed at the Chaves County Detention Center.